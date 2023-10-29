Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Lavoie, Gagner, Brown, Foegele

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid appears ready to play in the Heritage Classic. Meanwhile, a couple of players are off to hot starts in the AHL. How long before they are called up? Warren Foegele gets a golden opportunity. Finally, was signing Connor Brown enough? Being that Brown was the only significant move GM Ken Holland made, did he leave the team exposed?

McDavid Hints He’ll Play in The Heritage Classic

Edmonton Oilers’ captain, Connor McDavid, appears set to hit the ice soon, possibly on Sunday night versus the Calgary Flames. McDavid shared an encouraging injury update during a live appearance at Commonwealth Stadium during Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. He seemed in good spirits and didn’t correct the panel when they said looked forward to seeing him play.

"This is a good way for our group to come together in a unique environment."



Connor McDavid provides an update on his status & speaks about the #Oilers hosting the #HeritageClassic. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/OccVUPlWN5 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 29, 2023

Addressing the local media later, he remained tight-lipped about the injury’s specifics but exuded optimism, saying, “It’s feeling good. Making a lot of progress.” McDavid emphasized his positive practice session on Saturday night, stating, “I felt really good today in practice. A lot of good signs.”

McDavid talked about the ice surface, the weather, and playing in front of his family. It would be surprising if he brought all of that up if he was thinking about sitting on the sidelines.

Sam Gagner Off to Strong Start in AHL

Having just been cleared for action and with a fresh AHL contract in tow, Sam Gagner is off to a strong start in Bakersfield already. Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes:

Sam Gagner has debuted with the Bakersfield Condors after an extended PTO in Edmonton while his work visa details were being ironed out. He has 3 assists in two games. A couple people in the rink for those games tell me that Sam “looks too good for the AHL”. source – ‘All systems appear go for Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers approach Heritage Classic at critical time: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal- 10/28/2023

Leavins adds this is not a guarantee Gagner plays for the Oilers. But, if he keeps producing, one has to imagine the Oilers will consider it.

Raphael Lavoie On a Scoring Streak

Speaking of players who are producing in the AHL, Oilers prospect Raphael Lavoie was all over the scoresheet Saturday as the Condors won 5-1. Lavoie finished with a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick (2-1-3/+2/15 Pims) including a spirited fight.

Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

He has four goals and three assists in five games played this season. How long before the Oilers realize that he is an NHL caliber player and should be up with the big club? Or, because the depth forwards on the Oilers are playing so few minutes, is it smart to keep him where he’ll be a huge factor every night?

Was Connor Brown Enough?

Oilers Nation had Craig Button on to talk about whether the Oilers are serious contenders. He argued that he doesn’t understand why so many people had the Oilers as favorites considering all they did in the off-season was add Connor Brown. He called Brown a bottom-six forward and said he didn’t buy into all of the hype in the summer and doesn’t now.

It’s easy to argue that Brown wasn’t enough when looking a at his lack of production this season. On the other hand, Brown was never going to be that thing that put the Oilers over the top. The belief was the existing group had what it took to win. And, it’s still early. He could find his rhythm after missing most of last season due to injury.

Warren Foegele Getting Chance On Top Line

Mattias Janmark is off the top line and Warren Foegele has taken his place at practice. He’ll get a shot to click with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, assuming McDavid plays.

When asked about his north and south style, McDavid complimented Foegele saying he’s one of the few players on the roster who hasn’t struggled this season. It’s certainly an opportunity earned.