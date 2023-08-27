Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Gagner, Brown, Bouchard

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the newest Oiler Connor Brown welcomes a new baby boy, while former Oiler Sam Gagner continues to tease fans about his possible signing with the team. Connor McDavid made some comments that raised eyebrows this past week. Is there anything to worry about? Finally, how should Oilers fans view the new Evan Bouchard bridge deal?

Congratulations to Connor Brown and Family

Over the weekend, Connor Brown, the latest addition to the Edmonton Oilers’ forward lineup, posted a snapshot featuring himself and his wife Madison celebrating the arrival of their newborn son, Nolan. Congratulations go out to the couple and the rest of the Brown family.

Former teammate Dylan Strome commented, “Can only imagine this kid’s work ethic in the future. Elite,” while ex-Oiler Tyson Barrie chimed in with, “Congrats, you two beauties!” Brown, who inked a one-year deal worth $4 million (including bonuses) with the Oilers in July, aims to prove his mettle for a more substantial NHL contract. Whether it’s with the Oilers or another franchise, Brown is known as a dedicated grinder, which likely explains Strome’s comment.

Gagner Continues to Tease Oilers Fans

Sam Gagner posted a photo on his Instagram page (which appears to have since been removed) of what looks like a fireplace mantle with an Oilers canvas print underneath. There has been speculation that the team is looking at Gagner for a PTO, but that has yet to be officially announced as the Oilers have only confirmed the PTO signing of former Vancouver Canuck center Brandon Sutter.

Fans are excited about the prospect of Gagner potentially returning to the organization and many wonder if he makes the team or tries out and doesn’t, if he’ll be considered for an executive role.

“I love playing in Edmonton, and I really feel at home there,” said McDavid this week when speaking about his future in Edmonton and with the Oilers. He mentioned how comfortable he and his fiancé, Lauren Kyle, are and talked about how she has opened a business, saying, “Lauren loves being in Edmonton.”

McDavid also noted that a lot of boxes are checked when it comes to them both being happy and said he was committed to seeing it through and winning as part of the franchise. Then he made comments that got more than a few fans concerned. He said:

“But with that all being said, it’s three years down the road. We’ve got to kind of see where our lives are at and kind of go from there. I don’t say that to raise eyebrows or cause panic. It’s just the way that it is. But I love playing in Edmonton, I’m 100 per cent committed to winning in Edmonton with this group . . . and we’re gonna see it through.”

Understandably, some fans jumped to the conclusion that McDavid wasn’t committing long-term to the Oilers. I don’t necessarily see it that way. Instead, I get the sense he’s acknowledging that life has a funny way of dictating things, and who knows where anyone will be in three years. He wasn’t about to guarantee he’d never leave, so this was the next best thing: talk up the city and all the reasons you love it and then say, ‘We’ll see where all of this goes, but our focus is to win in these next three years.’

Is Evan Bouchard’s New Deal Problematic?

When looking at the new Evan Bouchard bridge deal, there are two ways to view it. You can either say it’s a good deal today that allows the Oilers a better chance to win in the next two years, or you can see it as a long-term problem, assuming he explodes for offense as the quarterback of the league’s best-ever power play.

I’ll choose to put myself in the former category and ask myself what’s more important: Would I rather see the Oilers win the Stanley Cup this or next season? Or, would I have preferred the Oilers move key pieces off the roster and potentially $2-$3 million in cap space to lock up Bouchard long-term now, and without any guarantee that he’ll round his game out as a defensive star? I’m taking the immediate chance at a win.

Remember too, a long-term, higher-salary deal for Bouchard today likely gives the Oilers less flexibility at the NHL Trade Deadline, something this team is going to hope it has in a few months.