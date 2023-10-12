Oilers News & Rumors: Holloway, Ekholm, McDavid, Campbell

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team got good news when it comes to Dylan Holloway. Meanwhile, it was clear by the loss on Wednesday night that the roster misses Mattias Ekholm. Can they figure it out without him? Connor McDavid had some interesting thoughts about the game, specifically the third period. Finally, is it already time to panic about the goaltending?

Dylan Holloway Should Play on Saturday

Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway is expected to return to the lineup this Saturday, according to head coach Jay Woodcroft. Holloway’s exit during the team’s recent match against the Vancouver Canucks raised concerns after he left the game following a hand injury sustained from blocking a shot in the third period. Speculations arose about the severity of the injury, with uncertainty prevailing as to whether his non-return was due to game score precautions or genuine worries about his condition.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fortunately, recent updates indicate that the injury doesn’t seem to be serious, providing relief for the Oilers. As they aim to bounce back from a disappointing loss, Holloway’s potential return adds a positive outlook for the team, reassuring fans and teammates alike. He was one of the better forwards on the ice in an otherwise disastrous outing for the team.

The Oilers Missed Mattias Ekholm

Woodcroft, unfortunately, didn’t provide an update on Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm has missed all of pre-season and while Woodcroft said having him in the lineup wouldn’t have changed the outcome of a game where everyone on the team had a poor performance, it was clear the Oilers missed him.

Ekholm offers experience and a calming presence. He did wonders for Evan Bouchard last season when he was acquired at the NHL Trade Deadline and it didn’t help that Bouchard and Darnell Nurse were on the ice for a number of goals against and looked completely out of sorts at times. The chemistry is missing in these defense pairings and that could be due to a new system, or it could be because Ekholm is a key factor that doesn’t get talked about enough.

McDavid Didn’t Like Vancouver’s Third-Period Moves

Granted, McDavid didn’t likely know that Thatcher Demko was dealing with the flu and had thrown up in his own mask, necessitating a pull from the game in the third, but McDavid wasn’t a fan of some of Vancouver’s decisions late in the game. He noted, “They made a few decisions in the third period that I thought were interesting.” McDavid added, “Anytime they roll out the first power-play unit, it’s not ideal, not a situation we wanna be in, and obviously we don’t like that.”

In fairness to the Canucks, it’s not up to them to pull their top guys off the ice in situations like a power play. If the Oilers don’t like it, don’t put yourself down 5-1 and 6-1 and take undisciplined penalties out of frustration that your team is playing terribly.

Is It Already Time to Panic About Goaltending?

Game 1 was not the ideal start for either Jack Campbell or Stuart Skinner. For Campbell, the Oilers have to be concerned. His history shows that he can get down on himself and his biggest problem is his mental game. Getting pulled after a hot pre-season might be a worry if he jumps to conclusions. Skinner didn’t fare much better.

If there’s good news, it’s that neither goalie should be blamed for that loss. It wasn’t on them. The team in front of them wasn’t good enough and hung their netminders out to dry on numerous occasions. There were also some really solid plays being made by the Canucks.

As for who the Oilers start on Saturday? That will likely be Skinner, but anything can happen.