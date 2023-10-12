Devils Season Preview – A Goaltending Tandem With Questions

The New Jersey Devils have a roster capable of winning the Stanley Cup. With a forward core that can rival the best in the league and a back end that can disrupt the opponents in multiple ways, the New Jersey group is fast, talented and ready to contend for hockey’s ultimate prize. However, one area is loaded with questions. That is the position that will define the team, especially come playoff time: goaltending.

Last season, both Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid showed flashes of brilliance alongside worrisome performances. Vanecek is coming off a career year in which he became just the second goalie in franchise history to win 30 or more games in a regular season with 33. However, he struggled immensely in the playoffs. Whether it was fatigue or something else, he simply wasn’t good enough.

For Schmid, he sometimes helped the Devils during the regular season and followed it up with an unreal first-round series vs the New York Rangers – a 4-1 series win and two shutouts. However, he showed his lack of experience in the second round vs the Carolina Hurricanes and could not help the Devils avoid elimination.

Heading into 2023-24, there are questions about who will lead the net. Are they both ready to take the next step and be the backbone that the team needs?

“The Hibachi Chef” – Vitek Vanecek

The belief in Vanecek is still there. Last season, he finally gave the Devils what they needed, and that was a steady goaltending presence. That will continue into this season. Not only will the support system from his teammates help, but he also has a very strong preseason and has the skills to be a reliable option for the team.

The bigger question is the playoffs. The Czechian netminder had a very below-average showing in the playoffs this past season with a 1-3 record in seven games played. He also posted a disappointing 4.64 goals against average and a .825 save percentage. His performance has certainly put some doubt in the eyes of Devils fans. Hopefully, with a full season as the team’s starter, he will be poised to achieve greatness late into June.

“Schmido the Torpedo” – Akira Schmid

Less than three seasons ago, Schmid was one of the best goalies in the United States Hockey League. This season, there is a lot of excitement and belief that he can be part of the team’s long-term solution in net. For a brief week-plus period last April, he was the talk of the NHL. Not only did he turn the Devils’ fortunes around in the first round of the postseason, but he almost single-handedly vanquished the Rangers in the process. He seemed poised to dominate the 2023 Playoffs.

Then, reality hit for the young Swiss goalie. He was shelled in each of the first two games against the Hurricanes giving up. In Game 1, he gave up three goals on just 11 shots before he was pulled for Vaneck. In Game 2, he surrendered four goals on 25 shots before being pulled again. While he was strong in Game 5 and forced overtime, it wasn’t enough to stop Carolina from eliminating the Devils. There were questions heading into the offseason, and it was considered by the Devils’ brass to start this upcoming year in the American Hockey League to get some more seasoning. He quieted those doubts with a very strong preseason, capped off with a shutout vs. the New York Islanders back on Friday, Oct. 6 to lock in a perfect 7-0-0 record for New Jersey.

Schmid is calm as a cucumber. Nothing seems to phase him, and that builds confidence both in himself and in the team in front of him. That showed at times last season, and it should help him in what will be his first full season in the NHL. The question is whether he’s ready to handle a heavier workload, and how will he respond to it. But make no mistake that Schmid has the makeup of a dynamite NHL goalie.

The Devils’ goaltending questions will resurface throughout the season. It could easily be one of the most talked-about areas for a contending team this season. The organization believes that this tandem can deliver. Now, it’s about going out there and proving it.