Canucks’ Boeser Dominates Oilers In Season Opener

Heading into the 2023-24 campaign, one of the biggest questions for the Vancouver Canucks was what type of season Brock Boeser would have. While the 26-year-old had a decent year point-wise in 2022-23, he struggled defensively and failed to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in three seasons. Fast forward to the Canucks home opener versus the Edmonton Oilers, and it is clear the former first-round pick is ready for a bounce-back season.

Boeser’s Offensive Explosion

To say Boeser had a good night offensively is an understatement. Not only did he establish a new career high in goals with four, he tied the Canucks single-game record, becoming the first player to score four goals in a game since Daniel Sedin back in 2004. He also led the team with eight shots on goal and four individual high-danger scoring chances created, showing just how impressive an offensive performance he had in the season opener.

Diving a little into Boeser’s shot selection and goals, it shows just how versatile he can be. First, he was able to show off his accuracy, scoring off a wrist shot from around the offensive zone faceoff dot. While all four of his wrist shots were impressive, the goals demonstrated just how dangerous he can be when he picks corners on goaltenders.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then there were the two goals that showed a different side of Boeser’s game though that should be of note for Canucks fans. One was batting the puck out of the air next to the goal, while the other was a tip-in just outside the crease. Both goals demonstrated his willingness to go to the net to try and create offense. As Andrei Kuzmenko proved last season, good things happen when players get to the net, so hopefully, he continues to crash the crease and cause havoc for the rest of the season.

As for the deflected power-play goal, there is a positive that can be taken away from that one, as well. Even though it looked like he didn’t see the puck deflect off him and into the net, the goal was made possible because he set himself up in a scoring position. Throughout the game, he looked comfortable in that bumper spot while on the power play, which, as Bo Horvat demonstrated during his time in Vancouver, can be dangerous. While goals like that will not be a regular occurrence, he should get plenty of opportunities if he can continue to be in scoring positions while on the power play.

Strong Defensive Play

Against the Oilers, Boeser’s line was given the task of shutting down Connor McDavid, and it was clear they were up to the task. The Canucks winger played 9:04 at even strength against arguably the best player in the World and came out on top in almost every analytical category. Below is a look at some of the analytics from the night:

Shots For: 6 Shots Against: 5 Expected Goals For (xGF): 1.04 Expected Goals Against (xGA): 0.48 High Danger Chances For (HDCF): 4 High Danger Chances Against (HDCA): 1 Goals For: 3 Goals Against: 0 Based on the analytics and overall eye test, it is clear that Boeser’s defensive play has improved from last season. He was able to clear the puck out of the zone, win board battles, and didn’t have any turnovers against one of the projected top offenses in the league. While it was only one game, it is positive to see that he is committed to the defensive side of the game, which should help Vancouver in the long run.

Great Start To The Campaign

It is never a good idea to project a player’s season off one game, but Boeser’s performance brought hope that he can transform into the player Vancouver fans believe he can become. It is also a great story, considering everything that has happened in his personal life over the past few years. While four-goal performances should not be regularly expected, this very well could be the start of a special season for the longest-serving Canucks player.