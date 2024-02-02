Oilers’ Perry Could Leave Lasting Pest-Like Impact on Holloway

It didn’t take long for the newest Edmonton Oiler, Corey Perry, to make his presence felt during his first game against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 27. Playing on a line with speedsters Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway, on his second shift he charged towards the Predators’ net and hacked at the puck, causing a stir and bringing his younger Oilers’ linemates into the scrum almost immediately.

Perry, a former Hart Trophy winner, is highly regarded for his gamesmanship and uses pest-like tactics to disrupt the opposition. Before his debut against the Preds, his linemate Holloway was asked if he was prepared for some after-whistle activities with the elite agitator now on his line, and he joked, “Yeah, I’m down for it. It’ll be fun, as long as he’s taking the bigger guy, then I’ll get in there.”

Related: Oilers’ Corey Perry Marks Third Redemption Story in McDavid Era

Latest News & Highlights

In that regard, it remains to be seen if Perry will be back next season, but if his tenure in Edmonton is only limited to this season, his agitating antics may influence and leave a lasting impression on his teammates, particularly Holloway, who has at times shown a similar ‘in-your-face’, pest-like style of play.

Perry Has the Potential to Be a Good Mentor for Holloway

Perry has made a career of being a nuisance and has been the definition of ‘love to hate him but love to have him on your team.’ Holloway has expressed his appreciation for the former Hart Trophy winner’s skillful pestering throughout his career, having said:

“I’ve always kind of loved the way he played, obviously I haven’t played against him too much, so I’m not too familiar with his antics, but I know he’s got under a lot of guys’ skins and it’s definitely a guy you want on your team, not playing against, so I’ve always been a big fan of him growing up.



I’ve liked his game a lot, I thought he was very effective in the playoffs the way he’s able to get guys off their game, so to have him on the same line as me and playing with him is going to be a lot of fun.” – Dylan Holloway

Taking everything into account, I can’t help but wonder if Perry’s antics might leave an imprint on Holloway, who’s still moulding his identity in the NHL with the Oilers. Holloway has shown flashes of traits that align with Perry’s — he plays a hard game, doesn’t shy away from physicality and he reveals on occasion a subtle pest-like quality that gets under the opposition’s skin, such as in the most recent Battle of Alberta on Jan. 20.

During the game, he didn’t shy away during a scrum from the Calgary Flames’ huge 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward Adam Klapka; instead, he baited him into a shoving match. What’s more, he has shown a willingness to drop the gloves, credited with two NHL fights, both against the Seattle Kraken’s Vince Dunn. That said, the young forward has the blueprint to develop into an agitator and Perry can provide a gentle push in that direction.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On that note, the Oilers had a similar instance of bringing in a future Hall of Famer near the tail end of his career, which reaped substantial benefits down the road. Back in the 2003-04 campaign, centerman Adam Oates won 57% of his draws throughout his career, signed with Edmonton and only mustered 18 points in 60 games that season, but his lasting value was evident in mentoring young Oilers to be good at faceoffs.

Former Oilers Jarret Stoll and Shawn Horcoff went on to become proficient faceoff men and noted that Oates played a role in that. Both finished their careers above 50% on the dot, highlighting the idea that young players can absorb traits from someone masterful in their craft.

Oilers’ Analyst Feels Perry’s Clever Tactics Are Contagious

Hockey analyst Rob Brown shared his thoughts on Perry, a likely future Hall of Famer himself, on the “Got Yer Back” podcast on how his game can set an example for youngsters, saying:

“The thing about Corey Perry, he will do whatever it takes to win and you want that in your lineup. Whatever it takes. If I have to cheat, if I have to cross check, if I have to fight, I’ve got to throw a hit, if I have to block a shot. Whatever it takes and it’s contagious for the rest of his line. It’s really contagious for the young players playing with him. They’re seeing how — this guy has won Stanley Cups, he’s won World Juniors, he’s won gold medals. When they’re just watching him at practice and in the game and sitting beside him on the bench, you’re just absorbing that — everything it takes to be a winner. Corey Perry is a winner.” – Rob Brown

Perry had a decent outing in his first game as an Oiler against Nashville. He played 12:44 on a line with Holloway and the speedy McLeod and was credited with two hits and two shots on goal. Moreover, the former Rocket Richard winner showed off his puck skills when he batted the puck down behind the net, made a nifty move and centered it to an unsuspecting Holloway, which ultimately led to a scoring chance for McLeod.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

As for Holloway, he’s been solid since returning from injury four games ago. He’s scored a goal, had a grade-A scoring chance against the Predators, and he’s been hard on the forecheck, throwing five hits and playing well defensively. The Oilers loaned him to the Bakersfield Condors to keep playing and maintain his momentum during the bye week and he’ll likely be recalled for Edmonton’s next game against the Golden Knights on Feb. 6.

All in all, Holloway’s game has an inherent grit and feistiness to it, and his reference to Perry as a “legend” suggests an admiration for his agitating style, signalling that the former Stanley Cup champion might be the perfect mentor to awaken that side in him.

What are your early thoughts on Perry so far with the Oilers? Have your say in the comments below!