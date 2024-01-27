Oilers’ Corey Perry Marks Third Redemption Story in McDavid Era

The Edmonton Oilers got a little more gritty, greasy and skilled by bringing Corey Perry into the mix. Despite being 38 years old, he’s still a feisty competitor, having won at every level of hockey and has won individual hardware, capturing the Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy in 2011 and some would argue he has a shot at the Hockey Hall of Fame once his career is over.

Perry was released, and his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in late November and while the details surrounding the reasons for his release aren’t precisely clear, it’s presumed to be due to ‘unacceptable’ behaviour.

Corey Perry Formerly of the Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Perry mentioned in a recent press conference that he and Connor McDavid had a conversation before he committed to the Oilers, meaning the captain was fully onboard with bringing in Perry from the get-go, even with a previous behaviour of concern that could be deemed as inappropriate. However, the Oilers have also enjoyed success in bringing in reclamation projects during McDavid’s tenure with the team. With Perry, he seems to be the third such project they’re hoping they can turn into a success.

Below we’ll take a look at the two other players who faced challenges in the past but found success with the Oilers during McDavid’s time and we also dive into Perry’s fit with the team.

Zack Kassian Became an Oilers’ Fan Favourite

Former Oiler and recently retired Zack Kassian spent seven seasons with the Oilers organization, and he became a fan favourite in Oil Country due to his unique blend of physicality, scoring touch and willingness to drop the gloves with anyone when he was in his prime.

Kassian played a total of 412 games in an Oilers uniform, but before that, he was a player with a troublesome past. Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2009, he had a tumultuous journey in the NHL, playing for the Vancouver Canucks and had a very brief stint with the Montreal Canadiens.

He had a history of inconsistent play and off-ice issues; however, his most significant setback occurred when he was involved in a car accident in 2015. He was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the accident, and the driver, initially deemed impaired, was eventually acquitted of drunk driving. Kassian was intoxicated at the time of the collision and was consequently forced to enter the NHL’s Substance Abuse Program, marking the end of his tenure with the Canadiens.

Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk dropped the mitts in the Battle of Alberta. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/K7fHeXAAwb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2020

Edmonton acquired Kassian on Dec. 28, 2015, which was likely his last shot to stay in the NHL. It was a risky bet bringing in a player with a troubled past, but the Oilers needed size and someone to play with a physical edge, especially with youngsters like McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the team.

All things considered; the gamble paid off as Kassian became a pivotal player for most of his time with the Oilers before injuries took their toll. In addition, he spent periods on the first line with McDavid and notched 135 points and 556 penalty minutes over his seven seasons in Oil Country.

Kassian’s standout moments include scoring crucial goals during the 2017 Playoffs and his fiery clashes with then-Calgary Flame Matthew Tkachuk, reigniting the Battle of Alberta. Injuries got the best of him in the latter half of his career, but the decision to bring in a player with a troubled history ultimately proved to be a success for the Oilers.

Kane’s Overcome Challenges to Make an Impact With Oilers

Evander Kane is another player with a checkered past who the Oilers brought into the fold over the last couple of years. He had a history of deviant behaviour, including previous assault and harassment charges, of which he was cleared of any criminal conduct. Additionally, he faced allegations of betting on hockey games and faced a lawsuit from the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, both of which were dropped. Also, in October 2021, he received a 21-game suspension for allegedly producing a fake vaccine passport.

Similar to Perry’s recent experience, McDavid also played a role in convincing Kane to come to Edmonton, having a prior chat with him before his signing with the Oilers and the deal was sealed on Jan. 27, 2022.

On one hand, some fans were appalled Edmonton would sign someone with a long list of allegations. On the other hand, many were rejoicing that the team lucked out and were able to land a top-six player to play alongside McDavid for a $2.1 million cap hit. That said, Kane made his Oilers debut on Jan. 29, 2022, against the Canadiens and scored in his first game.

He tallied 39 points in 43 regular-season games and elevated his game even further in the 2022 Playoffs. McDavid was his most frequent linemate during that postseason run, and together they combined for 26 goals. Kane led the playoffs with 13 goals in 15 games and ranked fourth in hits (73), fitting in seamlessly in the orange and blue. Later that summer, he was re-signed to a four-year deal and a $20.5 million contract.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Since signing his contract he’s had streaks of exceptional play but he’s had some injury setbacks. A severe wrist injury marked last season and nagging injuries have lingered for the last couple of months. However, despite a history of troubling allegations, choosing to bring him into the fold has proven to be a successful move, all things considered.

Off the ice, he’s dedicated his time to volunteer work within Edmonton communities, offering assistance to those in need and a source of inspiration for children facing health challenges. On the ice, Kane is getting back on track, tallying five points in his last six games and the hope is that he can carry his momentum for the remainder of the season and into the postseason.

Oilers Hoping to Score Success Story Hattrick With Perry

Turning our focus back to Perry as the latest player with a troubled past to join the Oilers, as mentioned, he was released and had his contract terminated by the Blackhawks due to conduct that was deemed unacceptable, in violation of both the terms of his standard player’s contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies.

At this point, the details are not yet known of what exactly happened for Perry to be let go by the Blackhawks, but he admitted he’s sought help for his struggles with alcohol and, the Oilers did their due diligence and didn’t consider it severe enough and signed him on Jan. 22.

Perry’s tallied 892 regular season points and has been a thorn in the side of his current team for many years when he was playing with the Anaheim Ducks, and I believe he’s an excellent addition to the Oilers. Even though his best days are behind him, he’s still a skilled player with a willingness to go to the tough areas, screen goalies and get under the opposition’s skin, which will be very valuable come playoff time. Moreover, his 124 playoff points rank 59th all-time, and he mentioned recently on the “Oilers Now” show, “When playoff time comes, the ice gets smaller, and I just want to win and I’ll do anything to help this team win.”

Perry has been an elite pest his entire career, and some would argue even slightly dirty, but that said, he is a proven winner, having won at almost every level of hockey, including the Memorial Cup (2005), World Juniors (2005), Stanley Cup (2007), Olympics (2010), World Championship (2016), and World Cup of Hockey (2016).

The idea of the Oilers bringing in the player who clinched the victory with the double-overtime goal against them in Game 5 of the 2017 Playoffs might still be met with disbelief by some Oilers’ fans, but Perry is the definition of a player that “you love to hate him but love him on your team” and the hope is that he’s prevailing over his alcohol struggles and can play a crucial role in the Oilers’ pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

Where do you see Perry's fit in the Oilers' lineup?