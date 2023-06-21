Oilers: 3 Potential Free Agent Destinations For Mattias Janmark

The Edmonton Oilers have some tough decisions to make going into the offseason, and one of them is pending unrestricted free agent Mattias Janmark. After signing with the Oilers, he was expected to be a depth piece who played a majority of his time in the minors or as an extra forward, but when the injury bug hit Edmonton early in the season, he stepped in and played a solid role in absence of some big names.

Related: Oilers: 3 Potential Free Agent Destinations For Devin Shore

Evander Kane went down early in the year after a scary wrist injury that sidelined him for a few months. Janmark and Klim Kostin were recalled from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) following the injury, and Janmark immediately made a strong impact as a solid offensive depth piece that the Oilers were able to utilize for the rest of the season.

Janmark scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for 25 points through 66 games with the Oilers this past season, but his most notable impact came during the team’s playoff run. He only had one point through five games, but his shot-blocking and overall defensive play were amongst the best in the league, and he’s made a case to earn a new contract with a new team, assuming he and the Oilers can’t come to an agreement.

Minnesota Wild

2023-24 Cap Space: $9,081,412

The Minnesota Wild had a strong 2022-23 season. While they didn’t make a deep playoff run, they showed signs of being a future contender that just needs to add a few more pieces to the puzzle. A first-round exit is never what a team wants, but with a young team like the Wild even making the playoffs and having a strong campaign, they’re close to making a run for a Stanley Cup in the next few seasons.

Dean Evason, Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I can see the Wild giving Janmark a one or two-year deal worth $975,000-1.25 million a season. He’s a strong depth player and they have struggled to find strength in their bottom-six in recent years. Janmark would provide a two-way game that would be strong enough to help them get over the hump and make a solid run in next year’s playoffs.

Calgary Flames

2023-24 Cap Space: $1,250,000

The Calgary Flames should’ve made the playoffs with the team they had last season, but everything that could’ve gone wrong for them did. They lost Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau but brought in Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Nazem Kadri who should’ve provided more than enough firepower to push them into contention for the Stanley Cup. Instead, they missed the playoffs.

Latest News & Highlights

With a new coach, I would expect the Flames to have a complete turnaround next season. But, they still need to add a few more pieces in order to truly be able to contend with the Edmonton Oilers or Vegas Golden Knights, who both will be going all-in once again and pushing for a Stanley Cup.

The Flames are tight on money, but Janmark won’t break the bank. I can see them bringing him in on a one or two-year contract worth around $1 million. He would provide exactly what every team looks for, two-way play and depth.

Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 Cap Space: $3,462,517

A reunion with the Golden Knights shouldn’t be out of the question. After joining the Oilers and having a strong season, there is no reason the Golden Knights shouldn’t be interested in bringing him back as a bottom-six forward. Janmark, like all players, will be looking to join a team that wants to win. Who better to join than the defending Stanley Cup champions?

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup after a 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Golden Knights are also tight for money this offseason but may have some flexibility with Mark Stone likely hitting long-term injured reserve for a majority of the season. The Golden Knights may also be able to convince Janmark to join for a cheaper contract as he’s already familiar with the club.

I think the Oilers will do everything in their power to re-sign Janmark, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be tough. He was a strong player at both ends of the ice that every Oilers fan would want back, but if he chooses to test free agency, these three teams make the most sense.