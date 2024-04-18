Oilers Likely to Rest Several Stars in Last Regular Season Game

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, both team’s final game of the 2023-24 regular season. For the Oilers, this will be their last chance to rest their major stars before taking on either the Vegas Golden Knights or Los Angeles Kings. Based on recent recalls and according to Bob Stauffer, expect them to do just that.

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that they had recalled Sam Gagner and Adam Erne from Bakersfield. This comes a day after calling defenseman Philip Broberg (who played against the Arizona Coyotes) and inserting Dylan Holloway back into the lineup. All are expected to play Thursday night against the Avs. This means several regulars will come out of the lineup.

On Wednesday, the Oilers rested Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci. They may look to sit Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm tonight. As for the forwards, expect Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and possibly Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to sit if someone like Evander Kane is feeling good enough to go.

Stauffer noted during the intermission of the Coyotes’ game that the intention is to play those called up so that the Oilers can rest the players who get the most minutes. In a back-to-back game just days ahead of a first-round series, it makes a lot of sense. McDavid was already nursing a nagging lower-body injury. An extra day of rest is probably a good idea.

In a Meaningless Game, Health is the Priority

The game between the Oilers and the Avalanche isn’t likely to be a physical one. Both teams are just trying to get to the postseason healthy. The outcome of the game is of no consequence, but either team losing a top player would be disastrous. For Edmonton, the priority should be the rest and health of their top players.

Still, there’s reason to watch the game. This will be a good look at some prospects and depth options for the Oilers, should they ever need to call upon reserves during a hopefully long playoff run.