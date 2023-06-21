Oilers Should Resist Signing Zack Kassian

Forward Zack Kassian spent seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers before he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft. The right-winger had the worst season of his career with his new team during the 2022-23 season and on June 20 the Coyotes placed him on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract that had one year remaining with a cap hit of $3.2 million.

Like any former Oiler that spent significant time playing in Edmonton, the news on Kassian stirred a buzz on Twitter and many questioned whether the Oilers should bring him back into the fold again. That said, below we weigh the pros and cons of bringing him aboard again.

Pro – Kassian Would Likely Sign With the Oilers for League Minimum

As it stands now, without making any trades, the Oilers only have $5.1 million in cap space to work with and they’ll be looking to add depth players at bargain prices. With that in mind, Kassian could likely be signed in Edmonton for the league minimum, which increases to $775,000 in 2023-24.

Edmonton could have an opening on the fourth line next season and Kassian could fill that void by taking up the right-wing spot. Also, if the Oilers opted to go to the 11 forwards and seven defencemen format, the rugged winger could have a chance to play alongside Connor McDavid at 5-on-5, which could spark some offence as those two players had some chemistry together many moons ago.

Pro – Kassian Played His Best Hockey With Oilers and Could Bounce Back

Kassian rejuvenated his career in 2015-16 when Edmonton gave him likely his last chance to play in the NHL after a troublesome past. He had his coming out party during the 2017 Playoffs when he was physically dominant and scored timely goals. His best season was during the 2019-20 campaign where he had stints on the first line with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, scoring 15 goals and 19 assists, and earning himself a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension that year.

Zack Kassian, Formerly of the Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yet, Kassian is coming off the worse offensive output of his career, registering only two goals (no assists) in 51 games, to go along with a career-worst minus-18 plus/minus rating. The perfect scenario if the Oilers signed him again, is that he finds comfort in familiarity with his old teammates and bounces back, playing hard but limited minutes and chips in 15-20 points, while playing on the fourth line. If that happened, the Oilers would be getting incredible value out of likely a league-minimum contract.

Con – Kassian’s Strength Was His Physicality and Likely Can’t Play That Style Anymore

When Kassian was at the top of his game in Edmonton, he was a menace on the ice and his bone-crushing hits sent a jolt of energy running through Rogers Place. His pest-like physicality was his forte, along with his willingness to drop the gloves — having fought 29 times in an Oilers’ uniform.

However, within his last few fights in Edmonton, he had a couple of scary incidents. In February 2021, Kassian fought Erik Gudbranson and he broke his hand during the altercation, missing 17 games as a result. In the preseason during the 2021-22 campaign, he fought Zack MacEwen, lost his helmet during the fight, hit his head on the ice, and briefly lost consciousness. On top of that, he’s missed 110 games over the last three seasons and he likely can’t play that fierce and rugged game that made him highly effective. Also, toward the end of his time in Edmonton, he lost that consistent mean streak, and for his safety, the 32-year-old should put his fighting days behind him.

Con – Kassian’s Play Has Declined Since Signing His Contract Extension With the Oilers

As mentioned, Kassian is coming off the worst season of his career with only two goals and it seems he was mentally checked out during the 2022-23 campaign. Yes, there’s a chance he can rebound, but his play has been on the decline ever since he signed his big contract back in 2020. His points-per-game (P/G) has dipped drastically from his 0.57 P/G during the 2019-20 campaign, sliding all the way down to 0.03 P/G with the Coyotes last season.

Additionally, in his last couple of years with the Oilers, Kassian disappeared in spurts during the regular season, but was often given a longer leash in the playoffs in hopes of him finding the rambunctious style of play he showed back in the 2017 postseason; however, in his last stint in Edmonton during the 2021-22 season, he was underwhelming in the postseason. In 16 games, he averaged eight minutes a night and recorded four points, but when he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the team was outshot 81-61 and outscored 8-6 by the opposition. Moreover, the Oilers also gave up more high-danger chances when he was on the ice (31-23) as well. As much as there is a chance he bounces back if he signed in Edmonton, the odds are stacked against it.

Con – Kassian Would Potentially Take a Roster Spot From a Prospect

As mentioned, the Oilers are looking to fill a couple of roster spots with players on cheap contracts and there are prospects coming out of Bakersfield that are motivated to occupy the right side in the bottom six next season. While players like Raphael Lavoie, Xavier Bourgault and Tyler Tullio don’t project to be bottom-six players, if given a shot to make the club next season, they’d likely start in a bottom-six spot and will be challenged to work their way up the lineup. If the Oilers signed Kassian he’d potentially be impeding their development and taking a potential roster spot away.

Also, if I’m general manager (GM) Ken Holland, I’d have to ask myself if I’d want a young and highly motivated player that wants to prove himself in the best league in the world, or do I want a player that’s coming off the worst season of his career, who likely won’t play the physical game he used to.

Overall, there are some advantages to bringing Kassian back to Oil Country. The former fan favourite left lasting impressions at the height of his career in Edmonton, but his effectiveness waned in the last few seasons and it’s probably best if both parties moved on and left that chapter closed.

