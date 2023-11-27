Oilers’ Trade Wish List Should Be Topped by 3 Right-Shot D-Men

The Edmonton Oilers have pretty much sat on their hands and waited until something has made sense for them to make a move on. Instead of overpaying for a fix, they are trying to look internally to pull themselves out of the hole they dug early this season. There are more than just problems in net and the need for a goalie upgrade alongside Stuart Skinner, there’s also the need for better defence.

The team hasn’t played well defensively, left their assignments open on a regular basis, been caught up ice, and has given other teams good chances they shouldn’t have. While that needs to be cleaned up, it’s easier said than done internally. This is where the need for a defensive upgrade on the right side comes into play. The left side consists of Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm who aren’t going anywhere and will play in the top-four. After that, there’s Brett Kulak and Philip Broberg (who can play both sides but the left is his natural side).

The right side of the Oilers’ defense has Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, and Vincent Desharnais. Ask certain people and all three need to go. In reality, Bouchard is sticking around, while Ceci and Desharnais could very well be moved for an upgrade somewhere else. The likelier option is swapping one of them out for someone of similar value. There are three names that should be on the Oilers’ wish list right now and all make sense to acquire this season.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers is at the higher end of the cap hit the Oilers would likely look to spend. This would require more than Desharnais moved out as Walker has a cap hit of $2.65 million average annual value (AAV) but could be cut with salary retention. He is a defender that I have had my eye on since the Los Angeles Kings were trying to move a right-shot defenceman last season.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Well, he ended up in Philadelphia in the trade that dumped Cal Petersen this past summer. Walker has been one of the best defencemen on the team and it wasn’t expected. There’s so much to like about the numbers he has when on the ice at five-on-five as well for this average Flyers team.

In this example, everything above 50 percent is positive for Walker’s analytics this season:

Corsi for percentage (CF%) 54.47% Fenwick for percentage (FF%) 56.52% Shots for percentage (SF%) 58.16% Expected goals for percentage (xGF%) 57.54% Goals for percentage (GF%) 55.56% Scoring chances for percentage (SCF%) 54.55% High danger chances for percentage (HDCF%) 56.64% High danger goals for percentage (HDGF%) 63.16%

On top of that, Walker’s PDO (shooting percentage plus save percentage when on the ice) is 0.99, which is unlucky. If he and Carter Hart could come over in a trade, the Oilers should part with a lot to have that happen. I would be fine with two first-round picks and more.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators

Among everyday defencemen on the Nashville Predators, Alexandre Carrier is the best analytically in some areas and his focus is on the defensive end. Nashville too is going through a rebuilding/retooling phase and likely won’t keep Carrier past this season as he is an unrestricted free agent (UFA). The team already has more than enough defenders to fit into the lineup now and in the future that there won’t be room for Carrier and trading him while his numbers are strong is the best move.

Again, this is a team the Oilers have looked at to acquire a netminder as well in Juuse Saros. This would be a little more difficult to pull off though. Either way, if Carrier is the only target on this team, he would be a defensive upgrade over everyone on the right side of the Oilers’ defence.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Diving into his numbers as well for defencemen on the Predators that have played more than five games, Carrier ranks well and has great numbers in the areas that matter. His xGF% is 55.02 percent, GF% is 54.17 (leads team), HDCF% is 54.55, and HDGF% is 56.25. He may be on the smaller side, but he can move the puck and get assists while defending properly.

Jan Rutta, San Jose Sharks

What won’t come as a surprise is the third name that should be on the Oilers’ wish list. This cheap potential right-shot addition is also on a team where the Oilers could target a goalie, the San Jose Sharks. Jan Rutta was moved over to the Sharks in the Erik Karlsson blockbuster and is a solid depth defender. Unlike the other two above, Rutta would be a good option for the third pairing. He is very experienced as a two-time Stanley Cup winner and is committed to defence first.

I’m not going to get into analytics on the horrible Sharks because nobody is doing well in that department. While he is out week-to-week at this time, he isn’t an immediate option for the Oilers to acquire. Experience and having a player who’s been all the way multiple times before could be more valuable than what the others bring to the table. The Sharks would also have to retain some money on Rutta’s $2.75 million AAV contract, but the Oilers would have him for an extra year as well.

There is going to be a trade this season for the Oilers, it’s only a matter of time. As a Stanley Cup contender heading into the season and the struggles the team has had, something has to give. There are some solid options and the cap space isn’t available to pull off a trade much larger to add a defenceman on top of a goaltender. Any of these three options would be a move I could get behind.