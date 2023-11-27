Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Minten, Lisowsky & Benoit

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t play until Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers on home ice, so in this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I will take a look more generally at the team – including two Maple Leafs prospects who are now playing together in junior.

I’ll also look at some roster moves – likely on paper only – that have been made prior to the team’s next game.

Item One: Joseph Woll Is Playing Well Enough, But Losing

In the recent 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (Nov. 25), Joseph Woll put in a solid performance in the net, with 32 saves. While his efforts were commendable, the game did not go in the Maple Leafs’ favour.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs had a 2-1 lead by the 7:48 mark of the first period, but the Penguins chipped away at Woll and the team’s defence. Former Maple Leaf Noel Acciari scored the backbreaker to equalize the score in the middle of the second period after another huge gaff by Toronto (this time TJ Brodie) with a shot from a sharp angle that went up under the crossbar. Then future Hockey Hall of Famer Erik Karlsson threw one at the net from the point that Woll didn’t see for the game-winner with less than half a minute left in the second period.

It’s not that Woll is not performing well. His game could be described as solid. Still, he’s not been spectacular enough to cover for his team’s mistakes. Even a little inconsistency can be fatal when the team is giving up the puck so often, and that has been the case for Woll recently. While the young goalie has shown moments of impressive play, maintaining consistency remains a key aspect of his development.

The team’s defensive effort continues to haunt him as he works to gain experience. His growth will likely benefit from these tribulations, but it’s a tough learning curve for a young player who is likely to become the Maple Leafs’ goalie of the future.

Item Two: Fraser Minten Traded to Saskatoon and Joins Lisowsky

Two Maple Leafs prospects – Fraser Minten and Brandon Lisowsky – are now playing together after Minten was traded last week to the Saskatoon Blades. Minten, who moved from the Kamloops Blazers, is having a hot season and has begun to round out his two-way game. He’ll be a solid middle-six 200-foot NHL player soon enough – likely next season, I think. However, similar to Woll, he’s still learning his craft.

Minten put up 10 points in seven games for Kamloops, and in his first game with the Blades, he scored a goal. Given his little NHL experience with the Maple Leafs, Minten seems set to make Canada’s World Junior roster. His stock is improving.

Like Minten, Lisowsky was drafted in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (218th overall). He’s a completely different player, however. Although he’s smaller by five inches (5-foot-9 for Lisowsky), he brings a relentless work ethic to the ice.

Lisowsky has been a consistent scorer for the Blades. Now in his fourth full season there, he has scored 15 goals and added 14 assists (for 29 points) in 25 games in 2023-24. It’s not a dazzling offence, but his non-stop motor and ability to force turnovers will make him a valuable asset as a bottom-six two-way forward one day. He’s a Noah Gregor type of player.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Make Three Roster Moves

The Maple Leafs made a number of roster moves on the weekend, sending several players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

First, defenseman Simon Benoit was reassigned to the Marlies. Benoit has been playing better than fans expected with the big club. He contributed three hits and three blocked shots during Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh. He’s averaging 13:13 of ice time, but the 25-year-old has yet to put up a point in six NHL games this season. However, he does have a plus-2 rating.

Simon Benoit, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Second, two young forwards – Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves – were moved back to the Marlies. Both McMann and Steeves were healthy scratches in the last two games. McMann has put up two points in three NHL games this season. The 23-year-old Steeves has not seen any NHL action. That said, he’s been productive in the AHL, scoring 11 goals and 18 points in 14 games.

It would seem that these moves were made to give these young players additional playing time in the AHL. The Marlies lost two games to the Cleveland Monsters on the weekend.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Although I don’t follow junior hockey as much as I probably should, the combination of Minten’s experience and Lisowsky’s work ethic should make the Blades contenders for the Western Hockey League (WHL) title. Currently, in the WHL Eastern Conference standings, the Medicine Hat Tigers lead with 34 points after 24 games. They’re followed closely by the Blades, who have 33 points in 25 games, holding a record of 16-8-1-0.

Minten is likely to gain a spot on Team Canada this December, but Lisowsky is a long shot to do so. He should, however, benefit from playing with Minten. As well, the Maple Leafs connection promises to make for an exciting season on the Saskatchewan prairies. The Blades might be a team for Maple Leafs fans to watch.