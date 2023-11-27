NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, while a lot is still unknown, there are a couple of new developments regarding Corey Perry’s situation in Chicago. Meanwhile, as everyone awaits a Patrick Kane decision, are the Boston Bruins kicking around the idea of making a pitch for him? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers turning a corner and does it affect how they view making a trade?

Corey Perry Being Disciplined by the Blackhawks?

In a recent discussion on the DFO Rundown podcast, Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor delved into the situation surrounding Corey Perry and the Chicago Blackhawks. Seravalli expressed the challenges of unraveling the details but indicated that, according to his gathered information, the issue appears to be related to some form of disciplinary action from the Blackhawks.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Suggesting that the team has made a decision to keep him away from the team for some reason, Seravalli discussed the term “foreseeable future”, which Kyle Davidson brought up the other day. He wondered what that meant regarding Perry’s future in Chicago. The podcast conversation shed light on the Blackhawks’ mental state when it comes to disciplinary action. Considering their past history and the controversy that has surrounded the team, they aren’t taking chances with anything that might be deemed inappropriate or offside.

Again, there’s no proof Perry did anything and the organization isn’t talking. Perry’s agent said it was a personal matter and both Seravalli and Gregor noted that could also be true. Both things could exist.

Boston Bruins Interested in Patrick Kane?

In the latest installment of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman added an interesting wrinkle to the Patrick Kane speculation. Friedman identified the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers remain leading contenders in the race to sign the unrestricted free agent. That said, he disclosed NHL sources suggesting that the Boston Bruins are reevaluating the prospect of acquiring Kane.

Friedman outlined potential advantages for the Bruins, including not having to sacrifice prized assets to sign the winger. He remarked, “There’s a couple of teams out there that suspect that Boston might have been a team that has poked around on this.” Kane could be a logical fit for Boston, given their perennial competitiveness and willingness to explore adding pieces that could put them over the top.

One would assume the Bruins would have to make a trade to find the room to add Kane to the roster. As is, Kane would have to be willing to sign for next to nothing.

Holland Won’t Sell Off Assets to “Save Himself” in Edmonton

As the Edmonton Oilers try to get back on track with two dominant wins, Ray Ferraro of TSN reflected on the potential value in the Oilers making strategic roster adjustments, likening it to shuffling deck chairs. He emphasized that such moves may not involve blockbuster trades but can still provide a team with a jolt. Ferraro recounted a trade the New York Islanders once made that wasn’t seismic, but saw the team go on a remarkable 22-5 run. He suggested that sometimes, seemingly minor deals can have outsized impacts.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Acknowledging the Oilers’ current challenges, particularly in the goaltending department, Ferraro noted the difficulty in acquiring assets at a bargain due to widespread awareness of the team’s needs. Despite the pressure on Oilers’ GM Ken Holland, Ferraro expressed confidence that Holland wouldn’t jeopardize the team’s future for short-term gains. He said, “…even if this is his last year, and I have no idea but it’s the last year on his contract, he’s not going to blow out a bunch of future assets just to save himself.”

The hope here is that the Oilers have found another gear and that a big trade isn’t necessary. A small trade, which the team is still said to be looking to make, might be the way to go here.