Erik Gustafsson’s Success a Missed Opportunity for Maple Leafs

The late February 2023 trade that sent defenseman Erik Gustafsson from the Washington Capitals to the Toronto Maple Leafs, along with a first-round pick (Easton Cowan), in exchange for Rasmus Sandin has escaped the memories of Maple Leafs fans. Certainly, many continue to believe that losing Sandin was an issue because they thought he was headed toward becoming a solid player. Others point to Cowan as a diamond in the rough, who the team is surprisingly fortunate to have on their roster.

The Trade Also Brought Erik Gustafsson to the Maple Leafs

The deal brought Gustafsson to Toronto. However, when the season ended, the team allowed him to walk, and he signed with the New York Rangers for a modest sum of $825,000 for a single season. Few Maple Leafs fans probably thought much of it at the time.

Many thought that Gustafsson’s impressive performance in 2022-23 with the Capitals was an anomaly. When he joined the Maple Leafs, he missed a number of games for personal reasons when his 18-month-old daughter, Lusie, was dealing with celiac disease. Fortunately, she is fine now.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

Latest News & Highlight

In 61 games with the Capitals last season, Gustafsson recorded seven goals and 31 assists. With the Maple Leafs, he registered four assists in nine games.

Flash Forward Ahead, Gustafsson Is Having a Great Season in New York

Fast forward to this season, and Gustafsson is thriving with the Rangers. His offensive power is on full display, scoring three goals and 11 assists (for 14 points) in 19 games. The question arises: What if the Maple Leafs had re-signed Gustafsson? Would his presence have fortified their defensive depth and offensive capabilities?

Erik Gustafsson, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gustafsson’s contract, once seen as a modest signing, has proven to be a stroke of genius by the Rangers. With star defenseman Adam Fox sidelined for more than 10 games, Gustafsson seamlessly stepped into a prominent role. He took over the job of quarterbacking the top power-play unit where he has showcased his playmaking skills.

Erik Gustafsson: A Missed Opportunity for the Maple Leafs

This now seems like a missed opportunity for the Maple Leafs, and the decision to let Gustafsson walk might have been premature. Moreover, his success challenges the notion that his 2022-23 numbers were a fluke. Despite his reputation as an offensive defenseman, he is also showing steady defensive play, which Toronto could use.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where Is He Now?

Also, given that Gustafsson signed for about one-fifth the cost of John Klingberg’s roughly $4 million, one-year deal, and both are similarly gifted offensive defensemen, the extra salary cap space would have gone a long way in alleviating some of the Maple Leafs’ current issues.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although no one could have known that Klingberg would be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), it has basically eliminated him from helping the team.

Gustafsson’s 2022-23 Offense Has Proven to Be No Fluke

Gustafsson is having another good season, this year in the Big Apple. In fact, he’s probably going to put up a career season. Rewind the tape, and imagine if Gustafsson had signed with the Maple Leafs; where would the team’s defence be right now?

Related: Today in Hockey History: Nov. 27

Gustafsson’s ability to contribute on both ends of the ice has made him a key member of the Rangers who sit first in the Metropolitan Division with a 15-3-1 record. His ability has turned a small-scale signing into a boon that has put the Rangers over the top. He’s far exceeded his salary.