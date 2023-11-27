4 Bright Spots in Minnesota Wild Play

The Minnesota Wild recorded their seventh straight loss when they fell to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Nov. 26. Obviously, with the way the team’s season has gone so far, fans, coaches, players, and everyone near and dear to the Wild have ideas to fix their losing record. Making a coaching change is first on the list, as it typically always is with a struggling team, followed by changing the lines, trading players, and, of course, benching players. However, benching players is somewhat of an issue for the Wild due to cap restraints.

With all of this negativity surrounding the Wild’s current state, it’s important to keep in mind there are bright spots in their play. They may be small and often overlooked due to all the disappointment going on, but the good can be things to focus their play on and improve. There are a few good things the Wild can keep in mind, with the first being their shots on goal, and we’ll start the article there.

Wild’s Shots on Goal

This is typically an area the Wild struggle in, so they should consider it a bright spot that they’ve accumulated a higher number of shots. They haven’t found a way to turn those shots into wins yet, but they’ve been pushing closer and closer the last few games. The Wild have gotten their shot average above 30 in the past few seasons, and this season is starting the same.

In 19 games played, they’ve averaged about 30.8 shots a game, and the more they continue to do that, the more likely they are to score goals and win games. Those shots eventually start going in, so they can’t give up. They have to be happy they haven’t been bashful about shooting the puck, and it would be great if they could figure out a way to increase those shot totals a bit, especially on the power play.

Wild’s Foligno’s Under the Radar Play

After the end of last season, Marcus Foligno had to work his way back into the good light of Wild fans and the coaching staff after taking numerous undisciplined penalties. This season, he’s had 13 minutes in penalties and has played a much more disciplined game. He’s also improved his defensive game with 15 blocked shots, which puts him second on the list of most blocked shots among Wild forwards.

So, the team has to consider his defensive game and ability to fight for the puck a bright spot. He’s forced several opposing players off the puck this season, allowing him to record two goals and five assists for seven points in his 19 games. His consistent grind in his game doesn’t always get noticed, but the Wild should be taking notice of it, as it has put them in scoring situations throughout the season.

Wild’s Eriksson Ek Being a Playmaker

The Wild should consider Joel Eriksson Ek at the top of their good things list all year round, as he’s always working hard and doing everything he can to make it possible for his team to win. He’s struggled a bit this season with breakaways, but other than that, his game has been strong. He’s been one of the few players who haven’t put the Wild in horrible situations this season. He’s only had four giveaways and eight takeaways, and he grinds as Foligno does but never seems to stop. Because of that, he’s always getting beat up in front of the net, and he’s already lost some teeth this season.

He’s doing his best to carry the team offensively with 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points for third place, right behind Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov. The Wild’s power play has been quite disappointing so far, but Eriksson Ek has done what he can to improve it with six power-play goals. He’s one of the only reasons the power play has had any success, and the Wild need to remember his own kind of consistent grind every-night style of play.

Wild’s Rossi & Faber Rock Star Rookies

That leaves us with the rookies Marco Rossi and Brock Faber, who’ve been some of the best-looking players on the Wild roster, and they’re only 22 and 21 years old, respectively. The youngest guys on the team are some of the best performers, and that can’t continue to happen, but they have to be happy for how well they’ve done and put them on their bright spot list.

It’s also encouraging for the team’s future to have such strong rookies, but for now, at least Faber and Rossi are leading by example. Rossi has been a force in the offensive zone by showing his strong skating maneuvers and strong puck control. Of course, he’s made a few mistakes, but he’s a rookie, and it’s expected; the same can be said for Faber on the defensive side.

Faber has shown a vision way beyond his age, and he’s been strong at breaking the puck out of their zone. Defensively, he’s blocked 32 shots, third most on the team, and contributed offensively. He’s recorded one goal plus seven assists for eight points, which has him tied with Matt Boldy for eighth place. It’s frustrating that Boldy hasn’t been able to do more, but it’s excellent that Faber has done so much already.

Wild’s Small List

The list of things that can be considered bright spots may be small, but it’s all the Wild must hold onto now. If they haven’t hit the breaking point yet, they’re very close, and if they don’t start winning games, things will have to change. I’ve learned that regardless of how bad things are, there’s always something to be happy about, and the Wild must take the same approach.

Their play may not be the greatest, but there’s always something good they can look at and use to re-focus their game. Realistically, they may not be a playoff team this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t start good habits now and still win games. Even if they don’t make playoffs, they can still make this an entertaining season for their fans and put some wins on the board.