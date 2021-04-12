Late into trade deadline day, the Florida Panthers made a deal acquiring forward Sam Bennett from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a second-round pick in 2022 and prospect Emil Heineman, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

A fourth overall pick by the Flames in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bennett never lived up to the hype as a top-five prospect or impact player in the NHL. In 2020-21 Bennett has only registered four goals and 12 points in 38 games. In 402 games, Bennett has 67 goals and 140 points along with 319 penalty minutes.

Bennett’s Time Faded with Flames

Early on in the season, Bennett was unhappy with the way things were unfolding in regards to his ice time and usage as he was made a healthy scratch for games in February and March. He reportedly requested a trade as things seemed to have become tense with the organization. Heading to the Panthers serves as a fresh start for his career and is in line to play for a contending team.

Bennett isn’t going to be relied on in a major role for the Panthers, but he would serve as a reliable player in a fourth line role. At six-foot-one, 195 pounds, he plays a very physical game and has great speed with the ability to chip in on the scoresheet every now and then.

Flames Gain Valuable Assets

This is a season that the Flames would like to forget as nothing seemed to have gone right for them, from goaltending to their star players Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Even general manager Brad Treliving is on the hot seat with the way things have gone. The Flames have a lot of tough questions ahead of them after another disappointing season. However, this deal will help them for the future as they got a strong return for Bennett.

The Flames could find great value with the second-round pick once the 2022 Draft rolls around. Drafted 43rd overall in 2020, Heineman has a great skill set that makes him a valuable prospect. He has great strength to battle in all areas of the ice as well as the ability to power through the opposition and drive hard to the net. He has great speed and could be a useful asset for the Flames in the future.