Panthers’ Luostarinen Is Most Underrated Player on Roster

The Florida Panthers look to get back to the playoffs after losing in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights. They start their 2023-24 campaign with some new faces on their forward core. This includes Evan Rodrigues and Steven Lorentz.

One forward that’s going to be sticking around for a while is Eetu Luostarinen, who signed a three-year extension worth $3 million annually this summer. The deal itself will kick in next season.

His offensive abilities were worth a lot more than expected when he was dealt to Florida from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Vincent Trocheck. With all the talent above him, he is the most underrated player on the current roster.

Luostarinen’s Tenure in Florida

After being traded from the team that drafted him 42nd overall in 2017 in Carolina, he would get his first chance at the lineup in the shortened season of 2021. From the first game he played on Jan. 17, 2021, he made an impact on the roster as he scored a goal and tallied an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eetu Luostarinen has spent the last three seasons with the Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since that night, he’s been a key piece to Florida’s bottom six. In three seasons with the Panthers, he’s found the back of the net 29 times and assisted on 48 goals. In the 26 postseason games he was featured in, he scored three goals and assisted four others. This includes a big game-winning goal in Game 6 in the first round against the Boston Bruins that would lead them to win the series.

“You couldn’t really hear what was going on in my head for the past 20 minutes,” Barkov said. “It was insane. It was awesome, awesome to be a part of.” Aleksander Barkov on Eetu Luostarinen’s game-winning goal in Game 6 of the First Round against the Boston Bruins.

Additionally, he scored two shorthanded goals, showing his great two-way game. If it was not for injuries, those numbers would’ve been higher.

The Team Around Him Thinks He Can Go Higher

The team around him appreciates the work he puts in every night he’s out on the ice. As a matter of fact, he’s already been told multiple times how great of a player he is by the front office. This includes general manager Bill Zito.

Eetu is a dynamic two-way center whose speed and strength allow him to excel on any line. His consistency and dependability are a great asset to our forward group, and we are excited about what he can continue to bring to our lineup in the coming seasons. Panthers general manager Bill Zito on Eetu Luostarinen’s contract extension.

But with the jumps he’s made in his development, he can hit a new peak this upcoming season. Especially considering how good his two-way game is.

What’s Next for Eetu?

After not playing in the Stanley Cup Final last season due to a broken tibia, he wants another shot at a chance to play. His clutch performances from the playoffs last season gave the team a big chance to win the Stanley Cup.

There’s a good reason he was signed to an extension. He has a great work ethic as he was willing to grind it out in the minors for so long before getting his call. With that alone, the organization intends to keep him in Broward County for even longer than three seasons if he keeps up the pace.