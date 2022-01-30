Panthers’ Potential Trade Partners for Owen Tippett

The Florida Panthers are having the time of their lives this season. They currently sit atop the NHL with 67 points with a record of 31-9-5 through 45 games played. Their record is in large part due to their successful offensive core. The team averages over four goals a game and leads the league in goals scored. With the offensive fire power the Panthers have this season, it almost feels as if they have overstocked their forwards on their roster. In addition, they are looking for some help on the defensive side of the puck. With Panthers forward Owen Tippett being made available for trade, there are some places he could land to help other teams offensively and have Florida acquire some pieces in return for his services.

Arizona Coyotes

With Florida being in on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, they might use Tippett as a potential piece in a trade to get him back to his hometown. Furthermore, Arizona has struggled mightily in the offensive department, being dead last in the league in goals per game with 2.19 a game and second-to-last in goals scored all season with 94 total goals.

Owen Tippett, Florida Panthers Oct. 17, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the kind of shot Tippett possesses, and the chance to fill into the lineup, it could be a win-win scenario for both teams and players. Florida gets their hometown kid while the Coyotes get a chance to rejuvenate their offense with someone new and young. Additionally, assuming a trade happens, the environment he would play in would not be too drastic of an adjustment from Sunrise, Florida.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have had arguably one of their worst seasons in franchise history and need some fresh faces for their offense. Being ranked 31st in the league in goals per game with 2.21 per game, the Canadiens could use a sniper type like Tippett.

Furthermore, Florida is also inquiring about their defensemen in Ben Chiarot. This could be an ideal scenario for both teams in this instance. The Canadiens get a productive top-six forward and the Panthers get someone to fix the gap on their third defensive pairing. Furthermore, both teams would be getting a player on an affordable, expiring contract, giving them control of their option for their potential futures depending on how things turn out.

Buffalo Sabres

Much like the other two teams, the Buffalo Sabres have not been great in terms of offense this season. They sit at 26th in the NHL in goals per game with 2.60 a game and 25th in overall goals with 112. However, they could get a slight boost on their man advantage, which is currently sitting at 14th in the NHL with a 20.3 percent conversion rate, if they were to acquire Tippett. With Florida, he is typically thrown into the second power-play unit with his wicked shot and his ability to screen.

Florida could get themselves a decent haul of picks as they’ve done good business with each other in the past with trading. With the draft supposedly being stacked this year, they may take the picks alone to satisfy themselves for the future.

Tippett May be Packing His Bags

Unfortunately, Tippett just could not find a decent spot on this roster despite his offensive prowess. On his current campaign, he has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 39 games played. There were nights when he was scratched and there were nights where he was featured as a top-six forward. With his effort and the skillset he has, the 10th-overall selection in 2017 has shown he has what it takes to be in the NHL. However, some players may need a change of scenery to get their legs going and become a superstar. With what Florida is looking for, and the abundance of forwards they possess, “Ginger Snipes” may be on his way out of the Sunshine State.