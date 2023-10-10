Penguins Crosby Vs. Blackhawks Bedard: Passing the Torch

Everyone’s excited that the NHL’s regular season is about to kick off. I’m already looking ahead at what games will be on my own agenda. However, Chicago Blackhawks fans should be even more excited than most. They get to see their new young superstar (is there a doubt?) Connor Bedard in regular season game action.

Even better, the hockey gods have worked their magic to make things more exciting for Pittsburgh Penguins fans as well. In the first game of the season on their home ice, they get to see a brand-new version of the Blackhawks, led by this young talent. Bedard is set to make his NHL debut against none other than Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. All this takes place on Wednesday night. It promises to be a must-watch game for all NHL fans – regardless of their own favorite team.

Both the Penguins and Blackhawks Are Anxious to Return to the Postseason

This NHL season opener brings together two franchises eager to make fresh starts in 2023-24 and return to the playoffs. However, the spotlight shining on the matchup lights up one certain generational talent (Crosby) and one nascent generational prospect (Bedard). It promises to be the focus of the game.

Crosby, the captain of the Penguins, is a certain future Hall of Famer. Now in his 19th NHL season, his resume highlights a career that includes three Stanley Cup championships, a total of 550 goals, 1,502 points, and 1,190 games played. Crosby has been a two-time Hart Trophy winner, a two-time Art Ross Trophy recipient, and a two-time Conn Smythe Trophy recipient.

He’s already a legend. And at 36 years of age, Crosby still brings the same dedication and passion to every game. He epitomizes what’s right with hockey.

Bedard, the highly acclaimed rookie center, was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He was born just weeks before the Penguins selected Crosby as the team’s first-round pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old Bedard led the Western Hockey League with 71 goals and 143 points last season; and, Crosby was his childhood idol.

A Bit More About Sidney Crosby

Every hockey fan in North America knows Crosby. Since he burst on the scene as a youngster in Nova Scotia, he has always been good. Even in his youth, he played against kids sometimes several years older than he was – and he thrived. After his first season with the Penguins in 2005-06, with 39 goals and 63 assists (for 102 points) in 81 games, it was obvious he would be one of the greatest hockey players of his generation. He didn’t disappoint.

Crosby’s career has been defined by his exceptional skill, leadership, and unrelenting drive for excellence. He also is a physical player. In his first season, he sat in the sin bin for a total of almost two game games (110 penalty minutes in all).

As the captain of the Penguins, Crosby is a leader. He has extraordinary playmaking skills, he can score, and his hockey IQ is amazing. He’s consistently been among the NHL’s top players. Off the ice, Crosby’s sportsmanship and commitment to his community have made him universally respected. His impact on the sport extends far beyond the rink. He’s become a hockey icon.

A Bit More About Connor Bedard

Bedard is a true hockey prodigy. As he starts his first NHL season, a lot is expected of him. He’s a young player with exceptional talent and promise. In that, he represents the future of hockey and already possesses skills and abilities well beyond his years. He’s dominated junior leagues with remarkable statistics, and his journey to the NHL has been marked by huge anticipation and excitement.

Now, as he steps onto the ice for his first regular-season game, Blackhawks fans can hardly wait to see how his story – and their own team’s story in concert – unfolds. As a young player, he’s been making waves as one of the most highly regarded prospects of his generation.

His career promises to begin with success right from the get-go. Bedard has already shown a combination of skill, speed, and hockey IQ. In this, he has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greatest players. With the Blackhawks, Bedard now has the chance to show his talent against the best of the best. Wearing the Blackhawks jersey, his NHL hockey journey begins tomorrow. He’ll be a rising star, and his story in the NHL is just beginning.

Crosby vs. Bedard: A Great Way to Start Bedard’s NHL Career

The decision to feature Bedard’s debut on national television speaks volumes about just how big this young player’s arrival in the league will be. He’s already been coronated as hockey’s next generational talent, even compared to the likes of Connor McDavid and (of course) Crosby himself. Given all this potential, what’s better than a matchup between him and Crosby – who is already a certain Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players in NHL history?

For Blackhawks fans, what a way to kick off the season. For fans of other teams as well, the game will be a chance to potentially witness a passing of the torch from a legend to a rising star. As Bedard faces off against Crosby, it will be a moment that blends hockey now with the promise of hockey yet to come.