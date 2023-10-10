Jets Excited for 2023-24 Season After Hellebuyck, Scheifele Deals

The Winnipeg Jets shocked the world on Monday, Oct. 9, when both Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck signed identical seven-year contracts worth $8.5 million per season.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Jets held a press conference with the two players, General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, and Head Coach Rick Bowness. There were plenty of photo opportunities, as the players signed their contracts at the same time alongside management.

#NHLJets Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck sign their contracts alongside Kevin Cheveldayoff and Rick Bowness. pic.twitter.com/oRVFw99Hg0 — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) October 10, 2023

Scheifele, Hellebuyck, & Organization are Excited for the Season

Between all four members of the organization that spoke, they all shared their excitement for the upcoming season, and having these players here for the long-term. Cheveldayoff stated that: “The desire was to get a deal done, and sooner rather than later. We’re excited we have the opportunity to go into the season with this fantastic news.”

The Jets will no longer have this hanging over the head for the majority of the season, as due to their pending unrestricted free agency (UFA) status, it was projected that they would be traded at or around the trade deadline. That is off the table, and the Jets can focus on contending this season with what projects to be an improved roster from a season ago.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, general manager of the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Cheveldayoff explained that he shared the photo of Scheifele signing his first contract with him, which was also signed at the Hockey For All Centre at the beginning of his career. So far in his career, Schefiele has played 723 games and posted an impressive 272 goals, 373 assists, and 645 points. He was the first draft pick in Jets 2.0 history, when he was selected ninth overall back in the 2011 NHL entry draft.

Latest News & Highlight

When asked how important spending his entire career with one team is, Scheifele brought up Steve Yzerman, a role model of his who spent his entire career in one place. Another role model for Scheifele is Dale Hawerchuk, and he stated that “Dale being a Jet is a big one and it’s a tremendous honour, I’ll never be Dale Hawerchuk, but to know that he’s up there watching down on all of us and to know that I’ll be a lifetime Jet is phenomenal and gives me the chills.”

Connor Hellebuyck Could Have Gotten More on Open Market

Hellebuyck is a former Vezina Trophy winner, coming off of a season where he posted a 37-25-2 record, a .920 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.49 goals against average. He finished fourth in the NHL in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) with 30.8. He is among the elite when it comes to goaltenders across the league, and he likely could have gotten more on the open market.

Related: Jets: 3 Takeaways From Scheifele & Hellebuyck Extensions

Both Hellebuyck and Cheveldayoff spoke to the potential of hitting the open market on July 1, 2024, an opportunity which has now been passed up. Hellebuyck stated something that was important to him, which was: “When I’m putting that work in during the summer, putting my body on the line, I want to see others doing the same, and it takes everyone, that’s why they give those Stanley Cup rings to everyone.”

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hellebuyck has committed to this team, and stated that he couldn’t image being with a team that doesn’t “believe in him the way he believes in himself.” Hellebuyck is the league-leader in games started over the past five seasons, which shows that multiple coaching staffs have believed in him greatly enough to lean on him as a year-to-year workhorse.

He believes that this team can win, and the long-term security is something that likely enticed him to accept this deal. While Hellebuyck likely could have gotten north of $9.5 million on the open market, teams likely weren’t going to match the seven-year term that the Jets offered.

This is a Huge Moment for True North Sports & Entertainment

While this not only removes a potential distraction for the 2023-24 season, it is a huge moment for the management and owernship group of the Jets, True North Sports & Entertainment (TNSE). Having their first-ever draft pick be signed throughout his entire career is exactly what they sought out to do. Another drafted and developed player in Hellebuyck will likely retire as a Jet, and that makes this one of the biggest moments in Jets 2.0 history.

HERE TO STAY 😤



Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck have signed identical seven-year contract extensions with an average annual value of $8,500,000. pic.twitter.com/vINkMjXh9b — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 9, 2023

With the biggest news of the offseason officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the real action to begin. The Jets open their season tomorrow, Oct. 11, against the Calgary Flames. They will then return home for a three game home stand against the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights.