​​What Could Phil Kessel Bring to the Vancouver Canucks?

Phil Kessel might not look like a hockey player, but he’s been one of the best over the past 17 seasons. The dynamic right winger born in Madison, Wisconsin has left a mark on the NHL throughout his illustrious career. Standing 5-feet-11 and weighing 208 pounds, Kessel’s stature doesn’t give anyone a sense of his scoring talent on the ice.

However, when looking at his career, if he still has the desire and the skill, he could bring the ability to score a timely goal in a tough spot. He’s been through the playoff wars and not only survived but he’s prospered. He’s battle-hardened and teams he’s played for have won three Stanley Cups in his 17 seasons. The question here is whether he might be able to help the Vancouver Canucks win one this season.

Taking a look at his career, Kessel — who was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft — was slow to make his mark in the league. His rookie season saw him score only 11 goals and add 18 assists in 70 games, hardly making anyone stand up and pay attention to a player who wasn’t exactly a physical specimen. What hockey analyst, at that time, would have guessed at the offensive production that would eventually come to define his career? In 1286 NHL games, he’s scored 413 goals and added 579 assists (for 992 points). If he played again, he could hit 1000 points quite easily.

The 2008-09 regular season proved to be Kessel’s breakout. That season, he scored an impressive 36 goals and added 24 assists for 60 points in 70 games with the Bruins. His scoring touch catapulted him into the upper echelon of NHL wingers and earned him a reputation as a dangerous offensive threat.

Kessel Has Played with Five Different NHL Teams

In 2009, Kessel was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Although he was a bit of a polarizing player during his time in Toronto, he continued to shine as a prolific scorer. Over six seasons with the Maple Leafs, Kessel consistently put up impressive numbers; His 2011-12 campaign was particularly remarkable, as he recorded 37 goals and 45 assists for a career-high 82 points.

Phil Kessel, with the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over his career, Kessel has moved around the NHL. After his time in Toronto, he moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins. There, his offensive contributions expanded past the regular season. In the playoffs, he proved to be a clutch player who seemed unfazed by the pressure. His postseason success with the Penguins — including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017 — solidified his reputation as a winner on the biggest stage. There he also met Rick Tocchet, who was a Penguins’ assistant coach at the time and is now the Canucks head coach. (When Kessel played for the Arizona Coyotes, his head coach was also Tocchet.)

After the Penguins, Kessel played three seasons with the Coyotes. Last season, he signed on with the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights and helped them get into the postseason. While he didn’t play much in the Stanley Cup Final, he was productive with the Golden Knights.

Could Kessel Be Headed Toward Another Chapter of His NHL Career

By all accounts, Kessel does not want his time in the NHL to be over. And, the same Tocchet he met in Pittsburgh is now coaching the Canucks. The rumour is that Tocchet is the voice whispering to his team’s leadership Kessel might be worth picking up. How that makes sense, I do not know; yet, given Tocchet’s track record this season, I’m not arguing.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel gets the puck behind New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If Kessel embarks on another chapter of his long NHL journey, will his impressive track record and championship pedigree make him a productive option for the Canucks? Kessel has now moved to the Vancouver area and is working out with the Abbotsford Canucks to see what he might have – or not – have left in his tank. There’s speculation the veteran could soon be wearing the Canucks’ jersey.

Evaluating Kessel’s Fit with the Canucks

In the video below, NHL analyst Shayna Goldman weighs in on the Kessel debate to discuss whether he would be a good fit for the Canucks. He does have championship experience and offensive prowess, and his scoring ability is undeniable. Still, there are concerns about his defensive liabilities and where he would fit within the Canucks’ lineup structure.

Despite the allure of Kessel’s goal-scoring prowess, the question remains: is he truly the fix that the Canucks need? On the one hand, he can score. On the other hand, so too could Andrei Kuzmenko and he’s gone. In that light, Kessel seems like an odd fit.

Kessel’s championship pedigree cannot be overlooked. Despite playing a limited role in the playoffs for the Golden Knights last season, his track record of success in high-pressure situations would suggest that he adds valuable experience to any roster. The potential addition of Kessel to the Canucks’ lineup could provide depth and playoff experience, factors crucial for a deep postseason run.

There’s Something Tocchet Seems to Like About Kessel: What Is It?

Tocchet provided only a few insights into Kessel’s tryout in Abbotsford, emphasizing the importance of assessing Kessel’s performance on the ice. Tocchet’s familiarity with Kessel from their time together in Pittsburgh and Arizona adds another dimension to the discussion, highlighting the potential for another reunion between player and coach.

As discussions surrounding Kessel’s potential signing continue, the big question remains: if he can contribute to the Canucks’ pursuit of a Stanley Cup. While his offensive capabilities are alluring, questions linger about his fitness level and his fit within the team’s defensive structure and overall game plan. Nevertheless, Kessel’s presence could inject additional firepower into the Canucks’ lineup, providing an intriguing storyline to monitor as the season progresses.

He might be a surprise addition to the current number-one team in the NHL.