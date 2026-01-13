Flyers’ Criticism of Michkov Is Hypocritical, Self-Destructive & Wrong

The Philadelphia Flyers entered 2025–26 with minimal expectations, yet have been competitive all season long. Their 22–14–8 record has had them in a playoff spot for most of the campaign, even if they have been slipping a bit recently (three-game losing streak).

While the team’s on-paper success has dominated headlines, there’s been another major storyline that isn’t so positive. Sophomore winger Matvei Michkov has become first-season head coach Rick Tocchet and the organization’s whipping boy.

Some of that criticism is warranted. But that doesn’t mean it’s not hypocritical, self-destructive, and in many instances, unwarranted. Let’s dive in.

Flyers Pick and Choose Who to Criticize

It’s no secret that goaltender Samuel Ersson is having a rough go of it. His .858 save percentage, 3.33 goals-against average, and minus-5.61 goals saved above expected are some of the worst marks in the NHL.

After allowing seven goals on 23 shots against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 10, Tocchet’s language was actually quite uplifting. He and the Flyers are confident in the 26-year-old and want to help him, per NBC Sports Philadelphia‘s Jordan Hall.

Samuel Ersson first on the ice at practice. Rick Tocchet mentioned how Ersson needs to work his way through this. He expressed confidence in him, said Flyers want to help him. pic.twitter.com/OQDmFSWdW5 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) January 11, 2026

At 5-on-5 play, the Flyers have a minus-13 rating with Ersson on the ice. Tocchet, though, showed compassion and understanding.

Then you get to Michkov, who has a minus-1 rating at 5-on-5 play (which is far from poor). Yet, the head coach especially has had his fair share of critiques.

Tocchet’s biggest gripe was the condition in which the youngster came into training camp—totally out of shape, according to the 61-year-old bench boss. It was a massive story, even though Michkov dismissed its significance.

This is also despite respected PHLY beat reporter Charlie O’Connor, at the time, observing, “He looks sturdier, but he does not look overweight, to quash that stupid internet rumor.”

But regardless of whether Michkov came into camp out of shape or not, Tocchet has gone back to it more than once.

Back when Michkov’s conditioning was topical, Tocchet addressed the situation head-on. Then he addressed it again on NHL Network in December, stating, “I think his training was a little bit different and came in a little out of shape.” Keep in mind, he was asked about what Michkov brings on game day and at practice—not his conditioning.

Though not a shot at Michkov per se, Tocchet has constantly praised players who did come into camp “in shape.” The most recent mention was after Christian Dvorak’s five-year, $25.75 million extension on Jan. 5. “Came into camp in shape, does the right things.”

Now, it may sound dramatic to make such a big deal over these quotes. But given the context of those out-of-shape rumors being a huge deal back in October, Tocchet has, regardless of intention, repeatedly fanned the flames.

On a different note, in his latest postgame presser, a 5–1 loss to the Lightning, Tocchet said Michkov is “easily checked” and “it looks like he’s just kind of stuck in mud sometimes.” The 21-year-old has been snakebitten, sitting on one goal since Dec. 1, and hasn’t gotten much ice time. But once again, it was all praise for Ersson just a day earlier. It’s hard to say that there’s anything but a double standard here.

Captain Sean Couturier had his own critical comments back in November. “I think you just gotta find a way to contribute to helping the team win in other ways. When you’re struggling, you’re not always gonna be scoring goals every game […] if he sticks to playing more of the right way, I think it’s gonna be better for the team overall.”

There is an undeniable difference in how the head coach and team as a whole speak about Michkov versus, by save percentage, the worst goaltender in the NHL. It’s simply hypocritical.

Flyers Shouldn’t Be Making Michkov the Enemy

Let’s assume we live in a world where everything the Flyers say about Michkov is true. He’s out of shape, is justifiably the ninth-most-used forward on the team, and doesn’t play “the right way.”

That looks just as bad for the Flyers, if not worse, as it does for the player. Since their playoff drought began in 2020–21, they’ve accumulated the following first-round picks: Cutter Gauthier, Michkov, Oliver Bonk, Jett Luchanko, Porter Martone, and Jack Nesbitt.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov plays the puck against New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec and goaltender Jacob Markstrom (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Those picks are the foundations of your rebuild. Sure, you may be able to land other stars down the line, but that’s the group you’re kind of leaning on.

Gauthier, of course, is playing for the Anaheim Ducks. It’s early, but Bonk, Luchanko, and Nesbitt don’t look like future stars—perhaps useful middle-of-the-lineup guys, but not franchise-altering. That distinction belongs to Michkov and Martone.

Let’s assume that the best-case scenario occurs for Martone: he’s a superstar, 100-point player. Is that enough to carry the Orange and Black to a Stanley Cup? No, probably not. In all likelihood, he’ll need another superstar by his side.

If that superstar isn’t No. 39, it’s hard to see this team achieving championship glory at its peak. When sentiments like that arise, people lose their jobs.

In essence, the front office is campaigning for its own demise when it perpetuates overly negative (and oftentimes false) Michkov narratives. The rebuild depends on his ability—making him the enemy is self-destructive.

Flyers’ Michkov Criticism Is Oftentimes Unwarranted

Now, for the final point. Yes, some of the criticism toward Michkov is justified—primarily, the amount of penalties he takes (he’s been more disciplined recently, but 18 minor infractions are still far too many). Not all of it is, though.

Michkov’s skating is a constant talking point. But per NHL Edge, he has a better top speed and distance skated per hour of ice time than Tyson Foerster, whose pace you almost never hear about in a negative light.

How about production? Well, Michkov’s 23 points in 43 games are disappointing, without a doubt. Still, you have to consider all the factors working against him.

Michkov is, by nature, an east–west, offense-first player in a north–south, defense-first system. He’s had to adapt, and he’s actually done so quite well. When sharing the ice with netminder Dan Vladař, Michkov is allowing 2.39 actual and 2.32 expected goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. You’ll take that, especially when it’s coupled with 3.19 goals in their favor per 60 minutes.

It’s also important to consider that Michkov has been playing the left wing instead of his usual right-wing spot. That almost certainly explains part of why he’s been so snakebitten—he was an elite shooter from the right side and a not-so-good one from the left in 2024–25.

With all of that in mind, Michkov has done an admirable job. In fact, his on-ice offense and defense are both above average.

Sure, maybe Michkov deserves some flak for his play this season. However, the Flyers have singled him out. Not only is it hypocritical and wrong, but it’s self-destructive. If he fails, this whole operation fails, and people will lose their jobs.

So, start acting like it. The madness has to stop.

