Philadelphia Flyers Forgotten Franchise Heroes

In their history, the Philadelphia Flyers have had many players recognized for their greatness. However, not all of them have received the same love. Included are some very important pieces to the Orange and Black that are less remembered than others due to the passage of time and most hockey coverage being centered around the present.

Pelle Eklund (1985-94)

Pelle Eklund was a key player for the Flyers for nearly a decade. His name seems to have been lost to the sands of time, especially because the team was rebuilding during his last few seasons with the organization.

Eklund’s speed was fascinating for that era, and he was ahead of his time in terms of pure skill. European representation was scarce in the 1980s, and Eklund had to stand out to even get the opportunity to play in the NHL. His 1987 Playoffs performance put him on everyone’s radar when the Swedish centerman registered 27 points in the Flyers’ run to the Cup Final, where they lost to the Edmonton Oilers.

Eklund left the game not only as one of the Flyers’ more underrated players but arguably in league history.

Flyers Stats:

118 goals, 334 assists, 452 points in 589 regular-season games

10 goals, 33 assists, 43 points in 57 playoff games

Ilkka Sinisalo (1981-90)

Ilkka Sinisalo was a complete player on some great Flyers teams in the 1980s. Sinisalo could do it all, which led to immense personal success. He is the current franchise leader in goals scored by a European player, and this record will stand for a while, with no active players being anywhere close to his total.

After his playing career, Sinisalo was taken from us far too soon. Sadly, he lost his battle with prostate cancer at age 58 in 2017. Although limited by injuries, he still had a great impact on the Flyers and on European players overall.

Ilkka Sinisalo (photo courtesy Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame)

Flyers Stats:

199 goals, 210 assists, 409 points in 526 regular-season games

21 goals, 10 assists, 31 points in 66 playoff games

Bob Froese (1982-86)

The Flyers had consistently great goaltending during the 1980s, and Bob Froese was a key reason why. When people think of this era of Flyers goaltending, generally either Ron Hextall or Pelle Lindbergh comes to mind, but Froese was another great netminder of that era.

Froese was among the best goaltenders in the league in the 1980s, ranking eighth in save percentage (SV%) and third in goals-against average (GAA).

After serving as a backup in 1983 and 1985, Froese emerged as the official starter after reigning Vezina Trophy winner Pelle Lindbergh’s tragic death in Nov. 1985.

The 1985-86 season was mainly about winning in Lindbergh’s honor, and Froese had one of the best seasons in Flyers’ goaltending history in response. His .909 SV% and 2.55 GAA led the league, while his 31 wins were tied with only John Vanbiesbrouck.

Partially because goaltending stats in the 1980s were much worse compared to today’s standards, Froese’s feats are largely forgotten. He deserves a lot of respect for how crucial he was to the team.

Flyers Stats:

92 wins, 29 losses, 12 ties in 144 regular-season games (.899 SV%, 2.74 GAA)

2 wins, 6 losses in 12 playoff games (.864 SV%, 3.77 GAA)

Keith Primeau (1999-05)

While Keith Primeau might not be a “forgotten” player, he might be undervalued in terms of his importance to the franchise.

Received from Carolina on Jan. 23, 2000, in exchange for long-time centerman Rod Brind’Amour, Primeau knew he would be scrutinized if he didn’t pan out. However, he fit in almost immediately.

He scored one of the biggest goals in Flyers history that postseason in quintuple overtime vs. the Penguins Penguins, and his 13 points in 18 games were tied for second on the team in playoff scoring.

Keith Primeau, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Primeau, who became captain from 2001 to 2006, was the definition of a leader, especially in the playoffs. He had one of the most clutch playoff performances in the team’s history in 2004, leading the club to within one game of the Stanley Cup Final. His dedication to the game is worth acknowledging.

Flyers Stats:

87 goals, 126 assists, 213 points in 312 regular-season games

12 goals, 22 assists, 34 points in 58 playoff games

Peter Zezel (1984-88)

Peter Zezel was a very capable offensive player but was also strong in the defensive zone. The centerman’s tenure in Philadelphia was a bit shorter than others on this list, but he was still an integral part of the team’s runs to the Stanley Cup Final in 1985 and 1987. He was very active with the hockey community during his time in the NHL, as well. He frequented children’s hospitals and was an avid donator to youth sporting groups. Tragically, Zezel passed away from hemolytic anemia at age 44 in 2009.

Zezel was a great hockey player and human being. He will always hold a special place in the hearts of those that remember him.

Flyers Stats:

91 goals, 169 assists, 260 points in 310 regular-season games

10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 56 playoff games

Murray Craven (1984-91)

Murray Craven fit in with the team’s youth movement in the mid-1980s, much like Eklund. Craven was a terrific two-way player and excelled in the offensive end.

He perfectly suited the “Broad Street Bullies” mantra more than others listed here, even if his penalty minutes don’t indicate it. He was a competent fighter who had bouts in the front of the net, playing to the public image of the Flyers’ brand and making the team tougher to play against.

Craven was the complete toolbox for the organization over eight seasons. While he might not have been a superstar, he was a notable player on the aforementioned Flyers’ teams that reached the Cup Final in 1985 and 1987.

Flyers Stats:

152 goals, 272 assists, 424 points in 523 regular-season games

9 goals, 15 assists, 24 points in 44 playoff games

Final Thoughts

With their history beginning in 1967, it’s difficult to properly represent every single player who played for the Flyers. These athletes were still incredibly impactful for the organization despite none of them being able to capture a championship for the City of Brotherly Love. Their tremendous accolades should be recognized and remembered.