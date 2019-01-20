MONTREAL — Nolan Patrick scored twice in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to three games.

Travis Konecny, James van Riemsdyk and Michael Raffl, into the empty net, also scored for the Flyers (19-23-6). Carter Hart, making his fifth consecutive start, stopped 33 shots. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

Max Domi and Brett Kulak scored for the Canadiens (27-18-5), which snapped a season-long four-game winning streak. Backup goalie Antti Niemi made 19 saves.

It was the first of three meetings this season between the Canadiens and Flyers, who have now beaten Montreal in five straight games dating back to the 2016-17 season.

The Canadiens dropped to 3-5-0 in the second game of a back-to-back series after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Friday night on the road.

It was also the fourth game in six nights for Montreal while the well-rested Flyers had not played since Wednesday.

But it was the Canadiens who came out flying, outshooting Philly 12-1 in the first period. Philadelphia’s only shot was a clearing attempt, though Wayne Simmonds did hit the post for the visitors.

Montreal was outshooting Philly 16-1 early in the second period but that’s when the Flyers finally found their legs to make a game of it.

The visitors scored twice in a 1:33 span in the second to silence the Bell Centre fans.

Konecny broke the scoreless deadlock at 17:01 for his 12th goal of the season, cashing in a rebound after Niemi made the save on Gostisbehere’s initial shot.

With an assist on the goal, Sean Couturier extended his point streak to six games.

Van Riemsdyk doubled Philadelphia’s lead at 18:34 when he deflected defenceman Robert Hagg’s point shot past Niemi.

Patrick got his first of the encounter at 7:06 of the third period on a 2-on-1 with Simmonds.

The Canadiens replied instantly when Domi scored 30 seconds later with a wrist shot off the post, shortside on Hart.

Patrick restored Philadelphia’s three-goal lead, his second goal of the game, at 9:31 with a shot in the roof of the net after a nifty dangle to avoid Brendan Gallagher’s stick check.

Kulak got one back for the Canadiens with four minutes left on the clock, jumping on a loose puck in the slot for his third of the season before Raffl scored the empty-netter at 19:02.

Notes: Montreal’s Paul Byron was serving the second game of his three-game suspension. … Domi extended his point streak to four games. … Philly snapped a six-game losing streak on the road.

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press