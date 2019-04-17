Philip Tomasino – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Philip Tomasino

2018-19 Team: Niagara IceDogs

Date of Birth: July 28, 2001

Place of birth: Mississauga, ON, CAN

Ht: 6’ 0” Wt: 181 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: C/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

After a rather slow start to the OHL season, Niagara IceDogs forward Philip Tomasino’s draft stock has been on the rise, with at least one writer–THW’s Ryan Pike– ranking him as high as 20 at one point in the season, and now NHL Central Scouting has put him 14th among North American skaters. His point totals follow that same trajectory; for two months he averaged less than a half-point-per-game before becoming an easy point-per-game forward. He finished the season with 34 goals and 72 points in 67 games, good for 40th overall in the notoriously talented Ontario Hockey League.

Related: Our Free NHL Draft Guide

This is a significant improvement on his rookie campaign last season, when he scored five goals and 24 points in 61 games.

In 10 playoff games last season for Niagara he had no points, and after 11 this (now past) season, he tallied four goals and seven points. While that’s an improvement, in 21 career OHL playoff games, he’s found the scoresheet just three of them, including a pair of three-point games.

Tomasino is a high-energy forward and one of the best skaters in the OHL. Add to those attributes a good set of hands and great playmaking abilities, and this is a guy you want on your team. He doesn’t turn 18 until after the draft. In short, Tomasino is all upside.

Philip Tomasino is an unbelievably skilled player who didn’t produce big numbers because he was playing a limited role (middle 6, 2nd PP). He has improved so much throughout the season and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him in the top 10 on draft day.https://t.co/hBG8PTXxtn — Ben Brown (@BBProspects98) April 10, 2019

Philip Tomasino – NHL Draft Prediction

The OHL standout has an excellent chance of going in the first round on day one. If not, he’ll hear his name very, very early on day two.

Quotables

Check out the chatter about Tomasino at the Hockey’s Future Boards.

“Explosive first step and agility to manoeuvre the puck around fore checkers and defenseman in his zone entry … So quick on his edges and can skate out of danger anywhere on the ice.” Marshall Mackinder

“His game has so many different layers to it. You’ve got an elite skater who plays with an infectious energy and has no fear on the ice. Impacts the game as a forechecker. Impacts the game as a puck carrier. Opens up space for his linemates when he doesn’t have the puck. And I haven’t even mentioned his hands and how skilled he is with the puck … (I)n a year where the OHL may not have a lottery selection, I think Tomasino possesses the most potential to be an impact NHL player and that’s why I’ve continued to move him up my list.” Brock Otten, OHLProspects

“An exciting forward with elite speed and agility, Tomasino has emerged as one of the top scoring threats on a team full of NHL drafted prospects. His puck control while travelling at top speed is excellent, and he can wear down opponents with his quick cutbacks and pivots.” Steve Kournianos, TSN

Strengths

Motor

Skating

Compete level

Playmaking

Hands

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Defensive zone awareness

Turnovers

Physicality

NHL Potential

Tomasino has real potential to be an impact player in the NHL. With some added strength and an improved all-around game, he could be a top-six forward.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Offence – 9/10 | Defence – 6/10

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10 | Defence – 6/10

Interviews/Profile Links