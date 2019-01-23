"So many random things can happen in hockey. Weird goals, weird plays. You have to watch the game."The NHL tested its tracking systems in the regular season for the first time earlier this month, and will showcase the technology at this weekend's all-star game in San Jose. The technology — which uses microchips fitted to players' shoulder pads and placed inside specially designed pucks tracked via radio frequencies — could be implemented in all 31 NHL arenas as early as next season. [caption id="attachment_503471" align="aligncenter" width="575"] People watch real-time puck and player tracking technology on display during an NHL hockey game. (AP Photo/John Locher)[/caption] The league hopes it will improve the experience for fans, broadcasters and gamblers. There's potential opportunities for virtual reality and in-game wagering. "For fans and for viewership, I think it'll give some great insight on what makes us hockey players great athletes and different athletes — the things we can do at high speeds and in fractions of seconds," said Tavares, a centre for the Toronto Maple Leafs. But when it comes to players and coaches, Tavares isn't convinced tracking will change much. [caption id="attachment_473367" align="aligncenter" width="575"] Maple Leafs center John Tavares (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)[/caption] "You've got to have perspective on a lot of things," he said. "There's still something about the game being very instinctive — reading the play, understanding the game, anticipation, awareness." Leafs winger Patrick Marleau, who is in his 21st NHL season, said player and puck tracking is just part of the natural progression of technology meshing with sports.
Player and Puck Tracking in the NHL
Mark Giordano and John Tavares are keen to see what player and puck tracking brings to the NHL. They're just not exactly sure how all the data — the new technology is expected to provide as many as 10,000 statistical categories compared to the hundreds the league now has — will impact the on-ice product, if at all. "A lot of analytics have come into the game in recent years, but I still believe you really have to watch the game and the eye test is the best one," said Giordano, captain of the Calgary Flames. "Hockey is a game of things that happen randomly and there's reactions and all that sort of stuff.