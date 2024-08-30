Predicting Winnipeg Jets’ 2024-25 Team Awards

With August winding down and training camp on the horizon, it seems like a great time to start wondering which members of the Winnipeg Jets will find success in the upcoming season. With the bulk of the core remaining untouched and many of these players being mentioned as award picks in the past, it won’t necessarily be a surprise to see them tabbed to have good years.

That said, what can’t be taken for granted is how other players might be able to step up or how the core might get back to that form that earns them these picks.

Most Valuable Player: Connor Hellebuyck

To nobody’s shock, Connor Hellebuyck is still in contention for the Jets’ MVP award. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will look to find that same gear this season and given what his usual gear is, it’s safe to assume he’s going to have a huge impact on the Jets’ success in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets after winning the 2024 Vezina Trophy (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes him a more intriguing pick over someone like Josh Morrissey, who fellow THW writer Connor Hrabchak named as last year’s prediction for team MVP, is how Hellebuyck will perform with the changes around him. New coaches at the helm and a change at the backup goaltender position are sure to have some effect on how the 31-year-old netminder approaches the season.

With Scott Arniel taking over as head coach and appointing new assistant coaches to cover both the offensive and defensive groups, there are bound to be some differences in the system that helped the Jets to their first-ever William M. Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed in the regular season.

If the defensive system changes, for better or for worse, Hellebuyck is likely to have different looks, and being able to adapt to that is what could make him the single most valuable player on the team. It’s an incredibly high standard for him, but he’s earned that high standard and he could be the reason games swing in favour of the Jets.

Something else to watch is the battle for the Jets’ backup spot and how they play behind Hellebuyck, as it will have a clear impact on playtime and competition in the crease. The Jets need someone they can trust to step in every once in a while to ease the load on Hellebuyck, along with someone good enough to push him to be even better. Laurent Brossoit did that last season, but can either option do that? If yes, then it’s hard to argue that Hellebuyck’s case for team MVP is an early season favourite.

Most Improved Player: Dylan Samberg

After losing Brenden Dillon to the New Jersey Devils in free agency, it’s all but certain that Dylan Samberg is set to move into that top-four role that Dillon had occupied. The question that many have, however, is whether he is ready to take on that additional workload after spending the last few seasons on the bottom pairing.

By default, Samberg is going to have to take that next step and be that top-four defender because the Jets are lacking in that department. In that same vein, he will also need to be someone who deserves that “most improved player” label because it’s a big jump in terms of competition.

Samberg has already shown, however, that he can be someone the Jets can rely on. He was the next man up all season, which was apparent when Dillon was out during the season when serving a suspension and it was Samberg who filled that spot. Now, it’s about more than just being the replacement. Samberg has to be the guy in that spot, and if he manages to do what he did to make himself successful on the third pairing, then he has a real shot at being an X-factor for the Jets this season.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard & Art Ross: Kyle Connor

In one of the easier picks of these awards predictions, Kyle Connor should certainly be among the frontrunners in both the points and goals categories for the Jets this season. Connor is coming off of a 34-goal season despite missing a chunk of the season, which bodes well for him having another productive season putting the puck in the net.

He’s also been the Jets’ leading scorer in two of the past three seasons, and while someone like Mark Scheifele could challenge for that title, it seems likely that Connor’s past successes could be an indicator of what to expect. If healthy, he should be expected to hit that 30-goal mark and also come in somewhere around 70 points.

His offence is key to pushing the Jets to the next level, and when paired properly in the forward group, he can be very effective at being that finisher on a dynamic line. If that falls into place and he looks like his past self, it’s safe to bet that Connor settles in at the top of the Jets’ offensive leaderboards.

Biggest Surprise: Kaapo Kähkönen

Being Hellebuyck’s backup has been a rotating role for the past several seasons, and this year, Kaapo Kähkönen has a real chance at being a very important piece of any Jets’ success. He has been subjected to an onslaught of shots over the past few years, especially as a member of the San Jose Sharks. Despite the volume, he’s held his own and has earned a shot on a better team.

He has big shoes to fill following the departure of Brossoit, but with a better structure and team in front of him, he’s set up for success. That said, it’s been a few seasons since he’s been an impact guy and it would qualify as a surprise if he manages to be a solid backup option. Not only that, but it would be fantastic for the Jets to have someone else who could factor into the success in the crease for yet another season.

With just weeks until the beginning of training camp, these award predictions are just one thing to keep in mind as things shake out. What will be interesting to keep an eye on is whether any of these players have slow starts and if that might impact their standing in these predictions.