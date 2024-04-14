3 Pro Golfers Who’d Be Great at Hockey

Early April sees a time in the sporting world when two major sports are involved in critical parts of their campaigns. Key games with playoff implications are taking place in the NHL, and one of professional golf’s most iconic tournaments, The Masters, is taking place. Those of us who enjoy watching and/or playing both sports started kicking around the question about whether there would be a professional golfer who would have made a good hockey player.

There are a few professional golfers who did have some hockey experience in their backgrounds. Canadian Mike Weir, who won the Masters in 2003, played hockey into his teenage years before realizing that he did not have the size to play at higher levels. Jerry Kelly, who now plays on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour and the PGA Tour Champions, went to the University of Hartford on a hockey scholarship, while Allen Doyle, who played on the PGA Tour, the Nike Tour, and the Champions Tour went to the University of Vermont and played hockey.

On the other hand, Dan Quinn embarked on a golf career after playing 14 seasons in the NHL. After hanging up his skates, Quinn was one of the top players on the Celebrity Tour and played in four events on the Web.com tour. He also caddied for John Daly at the 100 U.S. Open and had served as a part-time caddy for Ernie Els.

It is commonly known that many hockey players like to play golf and are very good at it. Among the NHL Hall of Fame members known to be good golfers are Bobby Orr, Joe Sackic, Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, and Grant Fuhr. Current NHLers who are good at golf include Auston Matthews, who carries a four-handicap and is currently in pursuit of a 70-goal season.

Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is also an excellent golfer, sporting a four handicap

Other current or recent NHL players who are good at golf include Anthony Manta, T.J. Oshie, Joe Pavelski, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The skills needed to excel in both sports are somewhat similar, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that some golfers would also be good at hockey.

Here are the three golfers who participated in the 2024 Masters and were thought to have the skills to make them good fits on the ice.

Tiger Woods

Being one of the best golfers to pick up a set of clubs does not necessarily mean they would be good at hockey. Jack Nicklaus, who excelled at many sports before being one of golf’s all-time greats, never struck me as someone who would have been good at hockey. But in the case of Woods, many things about him would have made him excel on the ice.

Much of Tiger’s recent history has focused on his ongoing health issues, so it was very pleasing to see that he made the cut at the 2024 Masters. His dedication to constantly working to improve his game and continual pursuit of keeping his body in peak physical condition would have also led to his success as a hockey player.

It would be easy to see Woods, who is also a fierce competitor, centering a top line and leading them to success, much like Lemieux and others have done for their teams. His outstanding hand-eye coordination, needed in making accurate golf shots, would also lend itself to passing and shooting the puck.

Bryson DeChambeau

The 30-year-old has developed a physique that could easily translate to manning a blue line for a hockey team. Like Woods, DeChambeau has participated in a workout regiment that has led to being the top in establishing the sport’s bulked-up image, even after “bulking down” a bit after injuries hampered him the past couple of seasons. He is one of the longest hitters of the golf ball, and his remarkable driving distance is not solely attributable to physical strength but also his mental fortitude. This is something that you also find in hockey players.

Earning the nickname “The Scientist,” DeChambeau consistently improves his game by working on his equipment (from ‘Bryson DeChambeau leading Masters using 3-D printed irons only approved by USGA on Monday,’ USA Today, 4/11/24). For this year’s Masters, he started using a custom set of single-length irons made by little-known clubmaker Avoda. These irons were made by 3-D printing and weren’t approved by the USGA until the Monday before the first round started.

Anyone who goes to the lengths he does to excel in his craft can certainly find a place on a hockey roster.

Dustin Johnson

Johnson was almost left off the list due to the fact it would seem too obvious a choice since he married The Great One’s daughter. But when you look at him and his game, he possesses raw power and a muscular 6′4″ frame that would translate to the ice. His seemingly effortless power off the tee would also translate well to having a high-quality hockey shot.

Like Woods and DeChambeau, the 39-year-old has been widely recognized throughout his career as being one of the most fit players on tour.

Johnson has developed an intense workout program with trainer Joey Diovisalvi, who is doing strength training, Olympic-style lifts, single-leg movements, rotational moves, stability work, and training up to six days per week. Johnson doesn’t like taking any days off, and that mindset has fueled his rise to the top of the PGA Tour.

The relationship between golf and hockey is a strong one. Golf is a sport that has captured the imagination of hockey players for generations, and there has been an interesting discussion among hockey enthusiasts about which golfers would also find success on the ice. Comment below if you feel that there is another golfer who could be added to this list.