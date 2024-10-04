Projected Lineups for the Devils vs. Sabres Global Series Game – 10/04/2024

The New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off the 2024-25 NHL regular season in Czechia as part of the league’s Global Series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
DEVILS (0-0-0) vs. SABRES (0-0-0)
2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, Peyton Krebs, Kale Clague, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson, James Reimer
Injured: None
Status Report:
- McLeod, Zucker, Malenstyn, Lafferty and Aube-Kubel each will make his Sabres debut.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White, Nick DeSimone, Nico Daws
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status Report:
- Pesce did not join the Devils in Prague and the defenseman is day to day but could debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 10.
- Casey will make his NHL debut.
- Cotter, Dillon, Kovacevic and Markstrom each will make his New Jersey debut.
