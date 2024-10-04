Projected Lineups for the Devils vs. Sabres Global Series Game – 10/04/2024

The New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off the 2024-25 NHL regular season in Czechia as part of the league’s Global Series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, Peyton Krebs, Kale Clague, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson, James Reimer

Injured: None

Status Report:

McLeod, Zucker, Malenstyn, Lafferty and Aube-Kubel each will make his Sabres debut.

More from THW:

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White, Nick DeSimone, Nico Daws

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status Report:

Pesce did not join the Devils in Prague and the defenseman is day to day but could debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 10.

Casey will make his NHL debut.

Cotter, Dillon, Kovacevic and Markstrom each will make his New Jersey debut.

More from THW: