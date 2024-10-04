Projected Lineups for the Devils vs. Sabres Global Series Game – 10/04/2024

The New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off the 2024-25 NHL regular season in Czechia as part of the league’s Global Series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

DEVILS (0-0-0) vs. SABRES (0-0-0)

2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, Peyton Krebs, Kale Clague, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson, James Reimer

Injured: None

Status Report:

  • McLeod, Zucker, Malenstyn, Lafferty and Aube-Kubel each will make his Sabres debut.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White, Nick DeSimone, Nico Daws

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status Report:

  • Pesce did not join the Devils in Prague and the defenseman is day to day but could debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 10.
  • Casey will make his NHL debut.
  • Cotter, Dillon, Kovacevic and Markstrom each will make his New Jersey debut.

