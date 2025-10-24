Projected Lineups for Flames vs Jets –10/24/25

The Calgary Flamestake on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (1-6-1) at JETS (5-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SNF
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund –Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Kadri took part in the Flames’ skate after not practicing Thursday due to maintenance. … Sharangovich enters the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games; Kirkland, a center, comes out. … Hunt, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Change of Hart, Canucks & Bruins, Action on Chinakhov
- NHL Rumors: Kadri to Canadiens, Wolf Growls, & Canucks Stuck
- 6 Players the Flames Could Move by the Trade Deadline
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report:
Comrie will make his second start of the season after Hellebuyck allowed one goal and made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss (two empty-net goals) to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 24, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Rangers –10/23/25
- Rangers Versus Sharks: One Team’s Losing Streak Ends Tonight