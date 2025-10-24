Projected Lineups for Flames vs Jets –10/24/25

by

The Calgary Flamestake on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (1-6-1) at JETS (5-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund –Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Kadri took part in the Flames’ skate after not practicing Thursday due to maintenance. … Sharangovich enters the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games; Kirkland, a center, comes out. … Hunt, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday. 

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report:

Comrie will make his second start of the season after Hellebuyck allowed one goal and made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss (two empty-net goals) to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner