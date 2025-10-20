Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Flyers –10/20/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (3-0-2) at FLYERS (2-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak
Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ville Ottavainen
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
McCann, a forward, is considered day to day. … Catton will make his NHL debut. … Montour will miss his second straight game on a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. … Ottavainen was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman is not expected to play.
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Rodrigo Abols, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Foerster missed practice Sunday but will play. He was one of 10 players taking part in an optional morning skate. … Luchanko and Grebenkin will play after each were scratched for a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. They’ll replace forwards Abols and Deslauriers.
