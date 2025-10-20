Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Flyers –10/20/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (3-0-2) at FLYERS (2-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ville Ottavainen

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

McCann, a forward, is considered day to day. … Catton will make his NHL debut. … Montour will miss his second straight game on a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. … Ottavainen was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman is not expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Rodrigo Abols, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Foerster missed practice Sunday but will play. He was one of 10 players taking part in an optional morning skate. … Luchanko and Grebenkin will play after each were scratched for a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. They’ll replace forwards Abols and Deslauriers.

Latest for THW: