Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Sabres – 10/20/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (2-3-0) at CANADIENS (4-2-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Mason Geertsen — Tyson Kozak — Josh Dunne
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson — Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Beck Malenstyn, Zachary Jones, Noah Ostlund
Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Bryson, a defenseman, did not make the trip. “He feels a lot better, but he’s still in protocol,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. … Malenstyn will not play for personal reasons. … Metsa will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Oliver Kapanen — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Zach Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Dobes will make his third start, his second in three games. … Dach and Laine, both forwards, each remain day to day and both will miss a second straight game.
