Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Sabres – 10/20/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (2-3-0) at CANADIENS (4-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Mason Geertsen — Tyson Kozak — Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson — Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Beck Malenstyn, Zachary Jones, Noah Ostlund

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Bryson, a defenseman, did not make the trip. “He feels a lot better, but he’s still in protocol,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. … Malenstyn will not play for personal reasons. … Metsa will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Dobes will make his third start, his second in three games. … Dach and Laine, both forwards, each remain day to day and both will miss a second straight game.

