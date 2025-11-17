Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Ducks – 11/17/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (10-7-1) at DUCKS (11-6-1)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Durzi, a defenseman, has resumed skating but will miss his 16th straight game. … Rooney was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Sunday after the forward was assigned to the AHL team on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Ian Moore — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Gudas will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury sustained on Oct. 23. … Mintyukov, a defenseman, will likely be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Poehling, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Granlund will miss his second straight game after reaggravating an injury that initially occurred in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 25. The forward missed eight games before returning and scoring in a 6-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 13. Poehling and Granlund are day to day. … Gauthier and Killorn moved up to the top line with Carlsson in a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday but returned to their previous lines at the morning skate.

Latest for THW: