Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets –10/29/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1) at BLUE JACKETS (5-4-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, SN1, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Simon Benoit
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Brandon Carlo
Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Sammy Blais
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Wednesday after playing Tuesday; the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 and the Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime at the Buffalo Sabres. … Primeau may start after Stolarz made 26 saves Tuesday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Status report
Gudbranson, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game; he was a late scratch Tuesday and was replaced by Christiansen. … Following Columbus’ normal rotation, Merzlikins will start after Greaves made 35 saves Tuesday.
