Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets –10/29/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, SN1, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Simon Benoit

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Brandon Carlo

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Sammy Blais

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Wednesday after playing Tuesday; the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 and the Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime at the Buffalo Sabres. … Primeau may start after Stolarz made 26 saves Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro — Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

Gudbranson, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game; he was a late scratch Tuesday and was replaced by Christiansen. … Following Columbus’ normal rotation, Merzlikins will start after Greaves made 35 saves Tuesday.

Latest for THW: