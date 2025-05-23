Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 5/23/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final matchup at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at STARS (2C)
Western Conference Final, Game 2
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)
Status report
Brown did not participate in the Oilers morning skate but will play.
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Oskar Back — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate.
