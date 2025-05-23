Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 5/23/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final matchup at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference Final, Game 2

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report

Brown did not participate in the Oilers morning skate but will play.

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Oskar Back — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate.

