Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 5/23/25

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final matchup at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference Final, Game 2

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner
Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report

Brown did not participate in the Oilers morning skate but will play.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Oskar Back — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

The Hockey Writers Substack The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Mean a 25% Deal For You! Get 25% off for a whole year if you upgrade during the 2025 Posteseason