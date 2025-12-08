Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kraken – 12/8/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (15-9-5) at KRAKEN (11-9-6)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm — Vladimir Tarasenko
Liam Ohgren — Ryan Hartman — Tyler Pitlick
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body)
Status report
Wild coach John Hynes said there are a couple of “game-time decisions,” but he expects the lineup to be the same from their 4-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
Catton, a forward, is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Catton blocked a shot with his right hand in the third period and was seen flexing it on the bench but did not leave the game.
