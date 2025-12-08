Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kraken – 12/8/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (15-9-5) at KRAKEN (11-9-6)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm — Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren — Ryan Hartman — Tyler Pitlick

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body)

Status report

Wild coach John Hynes said there are a couple of “game-time decisions,” but he expects the lineup to be the same from their 4-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Status report

Catton, a forward, is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Catton blocked a shot with his right hand in the third period and was seen flexing it on the bench but did not leave the game.

