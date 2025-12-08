Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Canucks – 12/8/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Computer– James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings will use the same lineup from their 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, including Gibson starting consecutive games for the first time since a string of three straight last month (Nov. 9-15).

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Brock Boeser — David Kampf — Conor Garland

Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Drew O’Connor — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Pettersson, the Canucks’ top center, won’t play and is still “being evaluated,” coach Adam Foote said after he was a late scratch against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Hoglander will make his season debut following a preseason injury that required surgery. … Blueger, a center who hasn’t played since Oct. 19, had a setback that put him back “pretty much back to square one,” Foote said. He isn’t expected to return before Christmas.

