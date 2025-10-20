Projected Lineups for Wild vs Rangers –10/20/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (2-3-1) at RANGERS (3-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Rossi, a forward, will not play because of a lower-body injury he sustained in Minnesota’s 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. It will end his streak of 173 consecutive games played since April 10, 2023. Wild coach John Hynes said he’s day to day. … Jones will play his first NHL game since Jan. 15.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

Status report

Soucy was activated off injured reserve Monday. He is considered a game-time decision, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. Soucy has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. … The Rangers re-assigned defenseman Scott Morrow to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday to make room on the roster to activate Soucy.

Latest for THW: