Prospects News & Rumors: Brodeur, Akhtyamov & Barron

The son of a goaltending legend made his American Hockey League (AHL) debut on Wednesday night. Next, we will head to Russia to check in on the postseason performance by Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending prospect. Finally, the Colorado Avalanche’s 2020 first-round draft pick showed off his skills in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Jeremy Brodeur Loses AHL Debut

When your last name is Brodeur and you play between the pipes, the expectations will be huge. Jeremy, the son of Hall of Fame netminder Martin Brodeur, put on the familiar red and black colors of the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night and he started for the Binghamton Devils in the AHL.

As I’m sitting next to his dad, figured it might be a nice time to share a few of Jeremy Brodeur’s better saves in the first period…he faced 16 shots and Binghamton was on a 5-on-3 PK twice in the first period. Hard to fairly evaluate him so far. pic.twitter.com/Lhfulutib5 — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) April 7, 2021

The Devils lost to the Hershey Bears 3-2, but it was hardly Brodeur’s fault. The 24-year-old goaltender made 47 saves in the loss as the Bears peppered him with 50 shots. One of the three goals allowed came while Hershey was on a 5-on-3 power play.

Brodeur was never drafted by an NHL team and has split the past four seasons between the ECHL and the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and even had a short stint in Hungary during the 2019-20 season. He had a fairly successful junior career with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Despite the legendary last name, he has yet to put it together professionally. A few more performances like this one would be a step in the right direction.

Artur Akhtyamov Shines in MHL Finale

Staying the crease, Akhtyamov has had a very interesting season. The Maple Leafs’ 2020 fourth-round (106th overall) draft pick has spread his 2020-21 season overall three levels of Russian hockey (KHL, VHL, MHL). He was also the backup to Yaroslav Askarov at the World Junior Championship and allowed just one goal in his lone tournament start.

Akhtyamov and the Irbis Kazan were eliminated from the MHL (Russia’s top junior league) semifinals with a crazy 7-6 overtime time loss to Loko Yaroslavl. Even though he allowed seven goals, he did show off why Toronto drafted him last fall.

Despite the ugly numbers in the final game, he finished the postseason with a .915 save percentage (SV%) and 2.47 goals-against average (GAA) in 12 games. This came after posting a .935 SV% and 1.66 GAA during nine regular-season MHL games. He played in 14 regular-season games in the VHL, Russia’s equivalent to the AHL, and was impressive with a .927 SV% and 1.90 GAA.

Justin Barron Starts the Scoring

The Avalanche already has an embarrassment of riches in young and talented defensemen with Cale Makar, Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. That did not stop them from using the 25th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft to add Barron to their stockpile.

Barron and the Halifax Mooseheads snapped the Charlottetown Islanders’ franchise-record 15-game winning streak on Wednesday night. Former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Alexis Gravel made 42 saves to bring home a 5-2 victory.

The 19-year-old defenseman started the scoring for the Mooseheads early in the first period.

Barron showed off his skating and stick handling by skating into the teeth of the Charlottetown defense and was not only able to gain a zone entry but established zone time for his team. Moments later, he got the puck back at the right point and floated a shot through heavy traffic and into the back of the net.

Scouting reports tout Barron’s ability to produce points on both the rush and with his shot. Both of those abilities were on full display on Wednesday night’s opening goal. He now has seven goals and 28 points in 30 QMJHL games. He had four goals and 19 points in 34 games during the 2019-20 season. It is unfair the amount of talent that the Avalanche has on their blue line.