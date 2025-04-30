PWHL Announces Expansion to Seattle

On April 30, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced that they will be launching a second expansion team in Seattle. This announcement comes a week after the news of PWHL expansion to Vancouver. Seattle will join Vancouver as the second team on the West Coast. Following the morning announcement, a press conference will be held at 11:00 AM PDT at Climate Pledge Arena.

Get ready, Seattle! 🎉​@PWHL__Seattle will begin play in the 2025-26 season. The team will play its home games at Climate Pledge Arena and train at the Kraken Community Iceplex.​

📰 https://t.co/esLXmLCk6i pic.twitter.com/jMWDLstU4E — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) April 30, 2025

The Seattle expansion team will begin play in the 2025-26 season alongside Vancouver. PWHL Seattle will play their games at Climate Pledge Arena, and they will hold practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

While they do not have an official name yet, the team will operate under the name PWHL Seattle until an official name is announced. Their team colors will be green and cream.

More news should come in the following weeks regarding how the two expansion teams will undergo an expansion draft. At the announcement of Vancouver, it was announced that it would take place before the 2025 PWHL Draft, which will be held in Ottawa on June 24.

As Vancouver and Seattle are set to join the league next season, women’s hockey continues to grow.