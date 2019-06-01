Pyotr Kochetkov – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Pyotr Kochetkov

2018-19 Team: HK Ryazan

Date of Birth: June 25, 1999

Place of Birth: Penza, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 205 pounds

Catches: L

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 third-year eligible

Rankings

The third time could be the charm for Pyotr Kochetkov. After being passed over in the 2017 and 2018 drafts, Kochetkov broke out in 2018-19 in the VHL with the HK Ryazan. In his 18 games, the goaltender had a 2.13 goals-against average (GAA) and a .930 save percentage (SV%). He also had two games in the KHL with HK Sochi, finishing with a 2.57 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Where he really stood out was on the international stage. Playing on the U20 Russian Selects in the CIBC Canada/Russia Series, Kochetkov played in three games, posting a 3-0 record, letting just two goals in. He had a 0.67 GAA, a .978 SV% and had one shutout against the CHL’s best.

Pyotr Kochetkov makes an aggressive save to stay perfect for 🇷🇺!#WorldJuniors #RUSvsSKE pic.twitter.com/SCkNZqgEQC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 3, 2019

The one tournament that really put his name near the top of goaltender lists was the World Junior Championships. He took the starting job from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Daniil Tarasov and ran with it, helping Team Russia to a bronze medal. He was named best goaltender of the tournament, posting a remarkable 1.45 GAA and a .953 SV%. Those numbers are better than Andrei Vasilevskiy’s when he played in the Championship.

Kochetkov is an athletic goaltender with great technique. He holds that technique very well in high-stress scenarios but is able to break that in desperation moments. He covers the bottom of the net well, and his vision is near the top of the draft class. He anticipates passes, moves post-to-post well and has good positioning.

Pyotr Kochetkov – NHL Draft Projection

It’s always hard to judge where goaltenders go in the draft, as teams tend to go for players before goalie. For Kochetkov, he should be one of the first goaltenders taken in the draft. He has the potential to be the second, behind Spencer Knight, but that would still likely come in the third round. He could squeak in at the end of the second, at the earliest.

Quotables

“Kochetkov has really made a name for himself in international tournaments. First, he outplayed [Daniil] Tarasov at the CIBC Canada/Russia Series, and then he did the same thing at the World Juniors where he won the WJC Best Goaltender award after leading the Russian team to a bronze medal. Kochetkov is likely one of the first goalies to be taken in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He’s quick and agile but also covers a lot of net with his size. There’s definitely potential for him to become a starting goalie in the NHL.” – Jokke Nevalainen, DobberProspects

“Kochetkov is a 6-foot-3 goalie who moves well, if not very well for a goalie his size. He gets post-to-post effectively while maintaining his technique. His lower half covers up the net very well. His hockey sense is high-end. He anticipates passes and plays at a top level, tracks the puck very well, and squares up pucks at a high frequency. Kochetkov can get a little over aggressive, which I like, but even when he loses the puck and must break from his technique, he’s quick and smart enough to make the desperation saves frequently. He has all the tools to be an NHL goalie,” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from, “Pronman’s 2019 NHL Draft Board: Top goalie prospects” – The Athletic – May 23, 2019).

Strengths

Agility

Hockey Sense

Positioning

Technique

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Agressivness

NHL Potential

As of right now, there seems to be no question that Kochetkov will be an NHL goaltender. His technique is among the best in this draft class, and he has the potential to be a starting goalie in the league. He may take a couple of years to break into the NHL, and it will depend on the team that drafts him, but he could see some playing time in two to three seasons from now.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Goaltending – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

As mentioned, the 2019 World Junior Championships seemed to be Kochetkov’s coming out party. He won a bronze medal with Team Russia, was honoured as a top three player on the team and won goaltender of the tournament. In the VHL this past season, he was a one-time honouree of the Goaltender of the Week award.

