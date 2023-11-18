Rangers Could Benefit From Nazem Kadri Addition

The New York Rangers have been red-hot during the start of their 2023-24 campaign. They have an 11-2-1 record through their first 14 games and sit atop the Metropolitan Division and are tied for 4th in the entire NHL behind the Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, and Vancouver Canucks. There haven’t been many weaknesses on this Rangers team this season if any at all, and fans are already looking at how they can be buyers at the deadline to bolster their roster and make a run at a Stanley Cup.

The Calgary Flames are a team on the opposite spectrum from the Rangers and have been atrocious to start out the new season with a 6-8-2 record through 16 games and sit 26th in the NHL standings. Nazem Kadri was signed by the Flames in August of 2022 to a massive seven-year contract after he had won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. Since he joined the Flames, he hasn’t been the elite player that they expected him to be alongside another superstar forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who has also struggled since being traded from the Panthers last season.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Through 98 games with the Flames, Kadri has 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points. He hasn’t been bad offensively, but the Flames expected him to be one of their leaders at both ends of the ice and help them out of their struggles, and he hasn’t been able to do that. There was a recent report that Kadri wasn’t interested in remaining with the Flames if they decide to rebuild, leading some to believe that they would consider moving him in the future. If they do, the Rangers would benefit from his services, and Kadri would benefit from a change of scenery.

How Could Kadri Help The Rangers & What Would It Cost?

Kadri has a full no-movement clause (NMC) until the 2026-27 season in his massive $7 million per season contract and is signed through the 2028-29 season. The Rangers are tight for cap space as it is, so bringing in Kadri would require a lot of moving parts. As a center, Kadri has proven he can play well at both ends of the ice, but the fit with the Flames hasn’t worked since he got there. If the Rangers were able to bring him in, it would likely mean the team opts to move one of Barclay Goodrow or Vincent Trocheck.

The first issue with this deal arises from Goodrow having a 15-team no-trade list and Trocheck having a full NMC in their respective contracts. Assuming either one of them waives their clause, it opens the door for the possibility of a trade. The second issue would be the money, as the Rangers need to find $7 million to move out either to the Flames or with a third team willing to take some money on before they can afford Kadri’s contract.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As much as Trocheck and Goodrow have helped the Rangers in the past, Kadri would be an upgrade. He was a massive help to the Avalanche during their Stanley Cup run in the 2021-22 season and was one of the keys to their success. As mentioned, the fit just hasn’t been there with the Flames, and he could benefit from a change of scenery. He would likely find more confidence alongside a much stronger Rangers roster and, on their lethal power play, could even exceed a 70- to 80-point season again.

The Rangers are back in action Saturday night (Nov. 18) against the New Jersey Devils in a Metropolitan Division matchup. They are on a three-game winning streak and will be looking to push it to four. They have had a nice six-day break after beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game in a shootout and will be looking to follow it up with another win.