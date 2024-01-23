Rangers’ Will Cuylle Deserves More Ice Time

The New York Rangers are in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 29-15-2 record but they have lost six of their last nine games and need to make some adjustments. With seven of eight teams in the Division still in the hunt for a playoff spot, they cannot afford to let this become an extended slump.

The Rangers’ bottom-six forwards have struggled all season and lately, their top two lines are slumping too. One positive during this rough stretch is the strong play of rookie winger Will Cuylle on the team’s third line, who is making a case to play a bigger role.

Cuylle’s Play This Season

Last season, Cuylle played just four games in the NHL but he played well in the American Hockey League (AHL) and finished with 25 goals and 20 assists in 69 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack. He earned a spot in the Rangers’ opening-night lineup this season and has played in all 46 games.

Cuylle is a good skater and he never passes up the chance to throw a check. Though he has spent the season on the third and fourth lines, he is noticeable in just about every game. He drives to the front of the net and uses his speed and strength to forecheck and help sustain pressure in the offensive zone.

New York Rangers’ winger Will Cuylle is having a strong rookie season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 21, Cuylle’s line had a few great shifts and they were able to keep the puck in the offensive zone for more than a minute. He was strong on the boards and kept winning battles and getting the puck to the point. Eventually, he was able to deflect a Jacob Trouba shot in to score the game-tying goal with 10 minutes remaining in the third period. He also drew a tripping penalty after he cut to the net at the end of a strong shift. Artemi Panarin scored the game-winning goal on the ensuing power play.

CUYLLE FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET AND THIS GAME IS TIED



(via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/225VJfce30 — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) January 22, 2024

Cuylle has scored a few times on deflections and the majority of his goals have come from in front of the net. He has eight goals and five assists for 13 points, impressive given that his ice time per game is just 11:24. He has spent most of the season playing on lines with Barclay Goodrow or Nick Bonino, who have both struggled to produce and each have one goal and four assists in 44 games.

Additionally, Cuylle leads the Rangers with 122 hits. His combination of strength and speed should earn him more ice time.

Handful of Rangers’ Forwards Not Producing Much

The Rangers’ forward depth took a hit after losing skilled rentals Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane this past offseason and they are relying on some veteran grinders who are not expected to produce much offense. Their depth took a bigger hit with Filip Chytil out after suffering a suspected concussion on Nov. 2. He has not yet returned and Kaapo Kakko just returned after suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 27.

Veteran winger Blake Wheeler got an extended opportunity to play alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on the Rangers’ top line in Kakko’s absence but did not play well enough to secure the spot. Kakko played on the top line in his first few games back but head coach Peter Laviolette moved him down to the bottom-six in the team’s victory against the Ducks. He has played well defensively but has just three goals and one assist in 25 games.

Kaapo Kakko returned for the New York Rangers after missing six weeks with a lower-body injury (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tyler Pitlick, Jonny Brodzinski, Goodrow, and Bonino each have just one goal this season. The only bottom-six forward besides Cuylle having a strong season is Jimmy Vesey, who has nine goals and five assists. However, he does not play with the physicality Cuylle does, and given that the Rangers are not a very physical team, it makes sense to give the rugged rookie his opportunity in the top six.

Cuylle Deserves Top-Six Opportunity Now

Head coach Peter Laviolette can not afford to wait too long to make adjustments with the Rangers struggling, as their lead in the highly-competitive Metropolitan Division is shrinking. While trailing 2-0 to the Ducks, they needed a spark, and Cuylle provided it and led their comeback. While many forwards are struggling, he is playing very well and he is proving he deserves to play a bigger role.