Kaapo Kakko Should Replace Blake Wheeler on Rangers’ Top Line

The New York Rangers have the best record in the Metropolitan Division but they have struggled at even strength for the past few weeks. Their depth at forward took a hit when Kaapo Kakko suffered a lower-body injury on Nov. 27, especially with Filip Chytil already on injured reserve.

While there is no timetable for Chytil to return, Kakko is back at practice and is getting close to returning. Though he had a slow start this season, he is reliable defensively and can improve the Rangers’ top line. Blake Wheeler has gotten an extended opportunity on the first line and has not played well enough to earn a permanent spot as a top-six forward.

The Rangers Miss Kakko

Kakko is coming off the best season of his career and he also stayed healthy which allowed him to get into a rhythm after never playing more than 66 games in his first three seasons in the NHL. Last season, he finished with 18 goals and 22 assists while playing in all 82 games. All of his goals and all but three of his assists came at even strength.

Kaapo Kakko has 18 goals and 22 assists with the New York Rangers last season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season Kakko got off to a slow start offensively and he only had two goals and one assist in 20 games. He passed up some very good chances to shoot the puck but also had some bad luck as his teammates did not capitalize when he set them up. Despite his offensive struggles, he played well defensively and helped keep the puck in the offensive zone with strong plays along the boards.

Kakko began the season playing on the first line but head coach Peter Laviolette moved him down to the third line and his ice time dwindled before his injury. When he was on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider the line did not produce a lot offensively but they also did not allow many goals. Without him, it has struggled to forecheck and keep the puck in the offensive zone. With the team struggling defensively, he can help stabilize the first line and he certainly has the skill to contribute offensively, just as he did last season.

Blake Wheeler’s Play

The Rangers signed Wheeler to a one-year, $800,000 deal in the offseason. The 37-year-old entered the season with more than 900 points and helped fill a need at right wing but was not expected to be a top-six forward. He did have 16 goals and 39 assists while averaging 17:03 in ice time per game in 72 games last season.

Like Kakko, Wheeler got off to a slow start this season and did not have any points in his first 10 games. He did start getting some points after his move to the first line and he made some excellent passes to set up his linemates. However, he has not capitalized enough on his scoring opportunities. During the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks he missed the net on a chance all alone in the slot with the team trailing 2-1 in the first period.

Blake Wheeler signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers this offseason (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wheeler looks very slow and his lack of speed makes it difficult for his line to get in on the forecheck. He also has gotten caught in the offensive zone without the speed to get back defensively which has led to the top line allowing more scoring chances. While he is still capable of contributing and has five goals and 10 assists in 39 games, playing him on the top line is hurting the Rangers.

For the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers have an excellent 26-11-2 record but they have not played well enough defensively for the past few weeks and they need better play from their first line. Their strong goaltending and impressive special teams units have helped them continue to get points but they could use a change on their first line. Kakko is close to returning and can help the top line while Wheeler should move to a bottom-six role.