Rangers News & Rumors: Lundqvist, Junior Rangers Girls & More

Now that the New York Rangers’ season is over, it’s time to focus on individual awards, offseason signings, summer camps, and, of course, the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Rangers are fresh off of the lottery win and poised to take Alexis Lafreniere at No. 1. However, they’ve been busy of late with other business and community relations.

King Henrik for King Clancy

Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist was recently nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The King Clancy Trophy is given each year to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” This is Henrik’s second year in a row being nominated for the award. Along with being one of the best ever to put on the goalie mask for the Rangers, Lundqvist has also been very active in the community during his time in The Big Apple.

Henrik Lundqvist (Photo: Jim Cerny/The Hockey Writers)

Henrik, along with his wife Therese, founded the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation (HLF) back in 2014. The HLF strives to create positive change in the lives of children and adults around the world through education and health services. Their mode of operation is through community outreach and fundraising. The Lundqvists and the HLF have four partners that range from Sweden to the Dominican Republic.

Since the HLF’s inception, the foundation has raised over $3 million and provided grants of $1.5 million to support children’s health and education. Lundqvist is also the official spokesperson for GDF (Garden of Dreams Foundation). Henrik helped the GDF raise $650,000 this season alone.

Along with being named Rangers’ MVP nine times, Lundqvist has won numerous other awards with the team, such as the Steve McDonald Extra Effort Award and the John Halligan Good Guy Award for cooperation with the media. King Henrik also received the Rangers’ Fan Club Frank Boucher Trophy two times as the team’s most popular player on and off the ice. He also won the Fan Club Ciel Saidel Memorial Award for dedication to the organization on and off the ice twice in his Rangers’ tenure.

Rangers and Girls Hockey

The Rangers just announced their format for their annual Junior Rangers Girls Hockey League. The program is sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts and will begin in early October of this year. The league is led by an all-female staff and typically has 10 games and 10 skills sessions. However, according to a Rangers’ representative, “due to COVID-19 restrictions, all on-ice sessions will be skill-based practices until we are able to play full games again”.

The new Junior Rangers Hockey League is introduced on the Danbury Ice Arena’s Facebook page. (Photo credit: Danbury Ice Arena)

The program will take place at 10 different ice rinks across the Tri-State area. Each participant will have 10 skill sessions led by world-class female hockey players. Plus they’ll get a Junior Rangers Girls jersey and participate at the end of season league-wide jamboree. They’ll also have access to other special experiences and offers. The league is available for girls aged 11 to 14. Plus, this year, the Rangers are introducing a feeder league for female skaters 10 and under.

Rangers Announce MSG to Serve as Polling Place

Friday afternoon, the Rangers, along with the Board of Elections in the City of New York, announced that Madison Square Garden (MSG) will be used to serve 60,000 registered voters for early voting and on the Nov. 3 Election Day. “The World’s Most Famous Arena” will be the largest polling site in the city of New York.

World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael J. Ryan commented about the decision. “In an election where enthusiasm is at a fever pitch, we recognize the significance of having a venue like MSG on our side to make the process not only more convenient but really give voters the sense they are part of something exciting and historic.”

Madison Square Garden (THW Archives)

Rich Constable, Madison Square Garden EVP of Government Affairs and Social Responsibility, also said, “as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make mass gatherings difficult, we are excited to partner with New York City’s Board of Elections and support our community by providing a large-scale venue in the heart of New York City that can accommodate social distancing and serve as a safe place for residents to exercise their right to vote,”

Eligible voters from around Manhattan will be able to vote early at MSG from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1 during hours that will vary. Weekends are available as well. The booths will be located at the 7th Avenue entrance between 31st and 33rd Streets.

The Rangers are definitely keeping busy and staying relevant within the community as they await the upcoming NHL Draft and venture into the free agency period.