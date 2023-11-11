Rangers’ Panarin Is An Early Hart Trophy Favorite

After coming off a very disappointing playoff performance last season, all eyes were going to be on Artemi Panarin to see if he would have a bounce-back season or if those struggles would continue. After seeing him play in 13 games so far this season, it is safe to say that he is having a bounce-back season and is arguably on the best run of his career so far. He is playing like the Panarin of the past, but his overall game has seen an improvement.

It’s not just the offense, but his willingness to back-check has made him a better all-around player. With his high point totals and overall improved game, there is no reason as to why Panarin shouldn’t be considered a Hart Trophy favorite early on this season.

13-Game Point Streak

Panarin is one of only two players this season to have scored at least one point in all of his teams’ games. The other player is William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs. In regards to Rangers history, Panarin now has the second-longest point streak to start a season, only one game behind the all-time record. His offense was never truly a question mark, but no one expected him to have such an electric start to the season. Panarin has 22 points in 13 games and his line has been the best line for the Rangers this season. He has formed a connection with Alexis Lafreniere and they have become an incredible duo and whether it’s Filip Chytil or Vincent Trocheck centering their line, it is the most dangerous the Rangers have had in years.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Panarin has always been a great regular season performer, but he has never gotten off to start as good as this one in his entire career. The last time he played similar to how he is now was his first year as a Ranger and he would have gotten over 100 points if the season hadn’t ended early due to the pandemic. He was a Hart Trophy finalist that season and if he keeps up this kind of play all season and into the playoffs, there is no reason to argue as to why he deserves to win the trophy.

Panarin’s Overall Game Has Improved

It is not just his offensive game that has seen improvement, it’s his overall game that has seen a major step up from his previous seasons. Panarin is not known to be a good defensive player and he is often known for not back-checking and for constantly causing turnovers because he is trying to make plays that just aren’t there. Well this season, you can see him making changes to try and improve this part of his game. He only has seven giveaways so far this season and when comparing it to the league leader, Mat Barzal who has 22, it shows Panarin is adjusting his game to try and make better plays. When it comes to back-checking, there have been numerous plays so far this season that Panarin has gotten back on to stop other teams and their scoring opportunities.

When it comes to his overall game, it also means that he is making the players around him better and he is certainly doing that with Lafreniere. They have been on the same line together for the entire season so far and their chemistry is growing with every game. Lafreniere is looking more comfortable on the right wing and having a player like Panarin on his line is only giving him more confidence in his game. Lafreniere has five points in his last three games and got the game-winning goal off a pass from Panarin against the Minnesota Wild. Panarin is lifting up the game of the players around him and it not only helps him but the entire team in the process.

Panarin Carrying The Even-Strength Scoring

Even though the Rangers have gotten off to a 10-2-1 start, one of their main issues so far this season is the lack of even-strength scoring from the top players on the team. Mika Zibanejad only has three points at even-strength and Chris Kreider isn’t faring much better with only four points. Panarin is the only player on the team that has reached double digits with 12. The next best on the team is a tie between Lafreniere and Erik Gustafsson. With the struggles from the other top players, Panarin’s start to the season is even more impressive because he is the only one producing at both even-strength and the power play.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hart Trophy is given to the player who is the most valuable to his team throughout the season. At this early stage of the season, it’s hard to argue that Panarin is not the MVP of the NHL so far. He has points in every game, is improving his own and the game of his teammates, and is leading the even-strength scoring because other players are struggling. He is helping his team win games and even when the Rangers are facing multiple injury problems, Panarin has stepped up his game even more during their absences. He should be considered an early favorite for the Hart Trophy.