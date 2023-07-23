Rangers Take Risk by Signing Jonathan Quick

The New York Rangers are very fortunate to have Igor Shesterkin as their starting goalie as the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner is one of the team’s most reliable players. However, they opted not to re-sign Jaroslav Halak, who played fairly well as their backup goalie last season. Instead, Chris Drury, the Rangers’ general manager and president, signed Jonathan Quick to a one-year, $825,000 contract. Though the contract is not an expensive one, the team is taking a big risk in trusting the veteran to back up Shesterkin.

Quick’s Performance in 2022-23

During the 2021-22 season, Quick outplayed backup goalie Cal Petersen and led the Los Angeles Kings into the playoffs for the first time in four years. He finished with a 23-13-9 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.59 goals-against average.

Despite playing well in 2021-22, Quick played poorly for the Kings early last season. He let in too many soft goals, including some on shots from bad angles and others after bad rebounds. He gave up three goals on seven shots in a loss to the Rangers on Feb. 26 and ended up getting pulled. His record fell to 11-13-4, with an .876 save percentage, and a 3.50 goals-against average.

Jonathan Quick, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Just before the trade deadline, the Kings made the surprising decision to trade Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who then traded him to a contender in the Vegas Golden Knights. The change of scenery, along with the strong play of his new teammates, helped the veteran goalie, and he played better after the trade.

Related: LA Kings Need To Move on From Jonathan Quick

Latest News & Highlights

Quick won his first four games with the Golden Knights, including an impressive 33-save shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes on Mar. 11. He went 5-2-2 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average.

Though his play improved, Quick did not get an opportunity to play for the Golden Knights in the postseason. Laurent Broissoit began the postseason starting in goal but he got hurt during the team’s second-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. Adin Hill started for the rest of the postseason and the team went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers’ Goaltending Situation

Though Shesterkin played at an extremely high level in each of his first four seasons, he missed quite a few games due to injuries. He played only 53 games during the 2021-22 season, as he missed a few weeks with a lower-body injury and he played in a career-high 58 games last season. Even if he stays healthy, the team will understandably need to be careful to avoid overusing their star goalie.

Additionally, the Rangers likely will not have enough cap space to re-sign star wingers Vladimir Tarasenko or Patrick Kane. They will have a difficult road to the postseason in the very competitive Metropolitan Division. They need to still pick up points when Shesterkin is not starting in goal, so they need reliable play from their backup goalie.

Jonathan Quick won the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Quick has come up clutch throughout his career, helping lead the Kings to two Stanley Cup victories and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012. He has a .921 save percentage in 92 career playoff games, and he has thrived under pressure, but last season, he did not resemble that player at all. Now, the Rangers need him to regain his form this season.

For Quick and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers have made the playoffs twice in a row, and despite a disappointing first-round loss to the rival New Jersey Devils last season, they should have high expectations this season. They should expect excellent goaltending from Shesterkin but they will also need decent goaltending from their backup, Quick. Relying on him is a risk after his struggles in 2022-23, and they will need him to play competently in goal in order to reach their potential this season.