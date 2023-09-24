Rangers’ Will Cuylle Can Develop Into a Steal

Since announcing a rebuild during the 2017-18 season, the New York Rangers have made some very good early draft picks but they have also had a few busts. They drafted Lias Andersson seventh overall in 2017, and after he struggled in the NHL, they traded him to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick. They used the pick to select winger Will Cuylle after he had two strong seasons in a row with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Andersson struggled with the Kings and Cuylle has an opportunity to turn the trade into a steal for the Rangers. Though he is still just 21 years old, he can contribute for them this season.

Cuylle Can Help the Rangers

The 2020-21 season was a strange one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuylle was unable to continue playing with the Spitfires. Instead, he made his professional debut and spent 18 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). He finished with two goals and three assists.

Will Cuylle can develop into a valuable player for the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the 2021-22 season, Cuylle was able to return to the Spitfires. He got stronger, continued to improve his skating, and had an excellent season. He finished with 43 goals and 37 assists in 59 regular season games and also had 15 goals and 16 assists in 25 playoff games. At 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, he showed off an excellent wrist shot and he also consistently drove to the front of the net.

Cuylle built on his strong 2021-22 season and played well for the Wolf Pack last season. He played with physicality, continued to drive to the front of the net, and continued producing offensively. He had just two goals and three assists in his first 13 games but finished with 25 goals and 20 assists in 69 regular season games. He also had a goal and two assists in nine playoff games. He even earned a brief call-up with the Rangers and played four games with them on the fourth line.

In addition to his scoring ability, Cuylle is a good skater and he plays with an edge. The Rangers traded Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild last season, and Cuylle could add toughness to the team while also providing skill.

The Rangers Bottom Six Forward Group

While Cuylle has the potential to eventually develop into a top-six forward for the Rangers, he may be able to contribute as a bottom-six forward this season.

The Rangers have Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey returning this season and they added a few low-cost bottom-six forwards as well. They signed 35-year-old center Nick Bonino who had 10 goals and nine assists in 62 games combined with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. They also added 31-year-old forward Tyler Pitlick who had seven goals and nine assists in 61 games for the St. Louis Blues. The team lost an excellent fourth-liner and penalty killer in Tyler Motte this offseason.

The New York Rangers lost Tyler Motte this offseason (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the Rangers have a lot of veteran defensive forwards that they can use on the fourth line, they do not have many fast skaters. Cuylle could add some speed to the lineup which could make a difference on the forecheck while still providing the team with grit.

For Cuylle Moving Forward

Cuylle deserves a shot at earning a spot in the lineup if he can outplay some of the team’s veteran bottom-six wingers in the preseason. If he struggles, he can continue his development with the Wolf Pack and look to earn another midseason call-up to the NHL.

The Rangers made a smart deal, getting a second-round pick in return for Andersson and drafting Cuylle. Whether he makes an impact in the NHL this season or not, he can certainly develop into a valuable player for the team.