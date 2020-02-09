NHL-Worst Red Wings Beat League-Best Bruins 3-1 for 2nd Time

DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the rebuilding Red Wings have defeated the league-best Bruins in both of their games this season.

Boston had won six straight until the Red Wings stopped the streak with their second win in three games.

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves. Tuuka Rask stopped 17 shots for the Bruins, who were expecting to start Jaroskav Halak before he felt ill.

Brendan Perlini put the Red Wings up early in the second period and Torey Krug tied it early in the third.

Athanasiou restored Detroit’s lead on a power play. He sealed the victory with his seventh goal with 29 seconds left after Rask was pulled to give Boston an extra skater.

Detroit took its first lead 2:07 into the second when Perlini skated around defenceman Brandon Carlo and his wrist shot got past Rask’s glove.

It was Perlini’s first goal in 31 games this season. He was acquired in a trade with Chicago in October.

The Bruins had a goal negated by video review, which determined they were offside before Brad Marchand scored midway through the second.

Replay was not needed early in the third when Krug shot into an open net vacated by Bernier, who bit on David Pastrnak’s shot fake before he made a cross-crease pass.

Athanasiou scored on a shot that got between Rask’s glove and the post 7:10 into the third, putting the Red Wings ahead 2-1.

Boston’s Chris Wagner had an opportunity to tie the game with four-plus minutes left, but he shot wide of an open net.

Boston’s Jeremy Lauzon was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for a check to the head of Arizona’s Derek Stepan on Saturday, drawing a match penalty. The 22-year-old defenceman has one goal in seven games for the Bruins this season. … Detroit C Robby Fabbri (upper body injury) left in the second period. … Halak was relegated to being a backup because the team said he was not feeling well. … The Red Wings beat Boston 4-2 on Nov. 8. They play the Bruins on the road Saturday and in March. … Perlini has 46 goals in 230 career games. He was selected by Arizona with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 draft.

Bruins: Host Montreal on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Play at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

