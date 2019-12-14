DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenceman Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The team announced the move Friday. Bowey had been sent down to Grand Rapids earlier in the week.

He has one goal and seven assists in 22 games this season for the Red Wings. Detroit acquired Bowey in a trade with Washington last season.

Detroit Red Wings’ Madison Bowey (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan)

The 24-year-old Bowey has three goals and 27 assists in 123 NHL games.

The Red Wings snapped a 12-game winless streak Thursday night with a victory over Winnipeg. They play at Montreal on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press